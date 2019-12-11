LEHI, Utah, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lander , a personal technology company that bridges the gap between the outdoors and technology, today announced the launch of its Torrey phone cases for Apple’s iPhone 11 Series. The cases are available to purchase now on Apple.com and in select Apple stores, as well as on Lander.com and Amazon.com .



“The Torrey phone case is one of our highest rated products and we are pleased to be able to offer a refreshed version for the latest iPhone series,” said Kasey Feller, Director of Marketing at Lander. “This product is designed at the intersection of outdoor and technology with our adventure-driven customers in mind and is perfect for travelling and camping—able to withstand any and all weather conditions.”

The Torrey case , priced at $39.99, is built with a layer of Thermoline™ to resist extreme temperatures and includes a detachable lanyard. It features smoother edges for a better, more comfortable feel. The Torrey case's impact-resistant TPU construction can withstand a fall from up to 10 feet (3 meters). Made for the modern explorer—hikers, selfie-takers, and those determined to test limits, the Torrey Case will be available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

To learn more about this product, visit www.Lander.com .

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products designed for the adventurer in all of us. For more information, visit www.lander.com .

About Parent Company BGZ brands™

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz®, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands— BodyGuardz , a leading device protection company; Lander , expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO® , modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands .

Media Contact

Codeword for Lander

bgz@codewordagency.com

(801) 319-4004