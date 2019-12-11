BIC – Press Release

Clichy– 11 December 2019



SOCIETE BIC Board of Directors

Co-optation and proposal for the submission of Directors

On December 10, 2019, following the recommendation of its Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee, the Board of Directors of SOCIETE BIC, co-opted Timothée BICH as Director.

Timothée BICH succeeds François BICH, who resigned, until the ratification of this co-optation by BIC’s May 20, 2020, General Shareholders’ Meeting. He is a portfolio manager at Stone Milliner Asset Management LLP, a London-based Asset Management company, which he joined in 2012.

The Board also decided to submit to the 20 May 2020 General Shareholders' Meeting, the appointment of Jake SCHWARTZ as Independent Director. Jake SCHWARTZ is Managing Director and co-founder of General Assembly, a pioneering company in professional education and career development, specialized in Digital and New Technology skills.

Pierre Vareille, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank François BICH for his invaluable contribution to the activities of the Board from 1977 to this day. His industrial expertise, leadership, and human qualities have been instrumental in the success of our Group over all these years.

I am delighted by the Board's decision to co-opt Timothée BICH to succeed him and to recommend the appointment of Jake SCHWARTZ as an Independent Director. Their experience in the fields of finance and advanced skills and technologies will enable them to carry out their duties as Directors of SOCIETE BIC with great effectiveness.”

Timothee BICH is a portfolio manager at Stone Milliner Asset Management LLP. He joined Stone Milliner as an execution trader from its launch in 2012 and was appointed Head of Execution in January 2016. Before joined Stone Milliner, Timothy worked as an analyst at Moore Europe Capital Management, supporting credit and macro portfolio managers (2010-2011). He holds a Master of Science in Risk and Asset Management from EDHEC (2009-2010) and a degree in Finance from University Paris-Dauphine (2003-2008).

Jake SCHWARTZ is co-founder and Managing Director of General Assembly. Founded in 2011 in New York, General Assembly is a pioneer and leader in continuing education in the digital and new technology skills. Prior to founding General Assembly, Jake was Senior Associate at Associated Partners, LP, a private-equity fund (2008-2010), and Investment Advisor at Capital Counsel in New York City (2003-2005). He holds a Bachelor degree in Art in American Studies from Yale University (2000) and an MBA in Entrepreneurial Management from the Wharton School - University of Pennsylvania - (2008).

Full Year 2019 results 12 February 2020 Meeting and Webcast First Quarter 2020 results 23 April 2020 Conference call and Webcast 2020 AGM 20 May 2020 Meeting First Half 2020 results 29 July 2020 Conference call and Webcast

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products that are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris” and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP “Supplier Engagement rating Leader board”, Euronext Vigeo – Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo – Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

