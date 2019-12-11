BAKKAFROST – Settlement Date for the Mandatory Offer for the Depositary Receipts and Common Shares in The Scottish Salmon Company PLC

Reference is made to the announcement from P/F Bakkafrost ("Bakkafrost") on 10 December 2019.

It has now been decided that the settlement date for the Mandatory Offer will be Tuesday, 17 December.

The postponement compared to the date indicated in the above announcement is due to Bakkafrost’s wish to include late acceptances of the Mandatory Offer in the settlement and the need to coordinate the funding of the settlement with the settlement of the recently concluded subsequent offering of new shares by Bakkafrost.





For further information please contact:

Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235001

Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235060





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.