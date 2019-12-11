Raleigh, NC, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of enterprise regulatory compliance solutions to banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and brokers, is pleased to announce its appointment of Glen Jasionowski to the role of chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Jasionowski will direct RegEd’s enterprise sales strategy and execution to meet and exceed growth objectives.

"Glen brings extensive knowledge of enterprise software and the financial services industry, in combination with a successful track record of consultative client engagement, to RegEd," said John M. Schobel, RegEd CEO and Founder. "His proven ability to execute growth strategies in the compliance management software industry will help ensure RegEd’s continued success."

Jasionowski is a highly accomplished sales and business leader with significant experience in leading sales organizations through transformation focused on sales enablement and customer success that delivers consistent revenue growth and client satisfaction. He joins RegEd from FIS, where he was Managing Director, Head of Global Major Accounts, owning the global sales and relationship strategy for enterprise financial services accounts including the largest global banks. At FIS Glen and his team drove consistent achievement of revenue and customer success goals. Prior to FIS, Glen spent a significant part of his career selling enterprise solutions at Experian with a focus on financial services.

“I’m thrilled that Glen has joined RegEd at this exciting point in our growth,” continued Schobel. “He’s a strong addition to our executive team and I’m confident that he’ll make material contributions to RegEd’s future.”

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise compliance solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.



Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, visit www.reged.com/.

