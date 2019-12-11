Miramar, FL, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association Services of Florida, an Associa® company, announces the recent promotion of Denise Pagola, CMCA®, to regional director.



Ms. Pagola has extensive community management experience and has been a valued Associa team member since 2014. She has held several key positions including compliance coordinator, community manager, operations specialist, and senior operations manager. As the new regional director, Ms. Pagola will focus on client growth and retention, internal processes, and employee education and training initiatives.



“Denise is a respected industry professional. Her strong leadership skills and unwavering client dedication makes her the perfect person for this new regional director role,” stated Marc Rodriguez, CMCA®, AMS®, Association Services of Florida president. “With her vast industry experience, she will be able to expand our community outreach and elevate our branch’s customer service initiative.”



Ms. Pagola has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com