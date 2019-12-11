Paris, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Localers, the leading Paris-based tour company offering guided city walks with local experts selected to share their savoir faire, is bringing travelers new ways to experience Christmas. From festive French food to the charming churches and Christmas markets, and an internationally acclaimed animated window-lights display, there is a Localers Christmas tour on everyone’s list!

Christmas food tour in Paris

Adventurers are invited to enter the world of festive French culinary tradition in the bohemian chic neighborhood of North Marais. This three-hour food odyssey, led by passionate French connoisseurs in gastronomy and culinary tradition, takes travelers though eight mouth-watering courses including fresh oysters and foie gras, French wine, baguettes, charcuterie meats, cheeses and pastries, all from the city’s top artisan producers. While experiencing these seasonal delicacies, travelers are taken through a local market and educated on how to select the most succulent specialties.

This group tour is 95 euro per person.

​https://www.localers.com/our-tours-in-Paris/paris-christmas-food-tour

Medieval Paris – St Chapelle, Conciergerie, and Christmas Market

This journey transports travelers to the 12th and 13th centuries, with architecture that embraces carved stone and stained glass, creating the birth of gothic art, showcasing Sainte-Chapelle and Notre Dame Cathedral. After experiencing the magnificence of the historical Paris, visitors are invited to enjoy a glass of mulled wine at one of the most memorable Christmas markets in the world!

This group tour is 79 euro per person.

https://www.localers.com/our-tours-in-Paris/cite-island-tour-christmas

Christmas Windows of the Covered Passages Tour

The tour offers a new perspective into Paris’s past in a cozy cacophony of old stamps and postcards, bistros, ethnic eateries and festive decorations. These sought-after covered passages are elaborately decked out for the Christmas season! And the tour ends at the internationally acclaimed window displays at Galeries Lafayette, the French department store renowned for their animation during the holiday season.

This tour is 49 euro per person.

https://www.localers.com/our-tours-in-Paris/christmas-windows-tour-paris​

About Localers:

Founded in 2012 and part of the Paris Experience Group since 2017, Localers offers international clientele a premium selection of walking experiences in small groups or private. The tours, mainly conducted in English, cover the neighborhoods and monuments, as well as unusual themes off the beaten track, specific to each city, empowering travelers to explore each city.

Each itinerary is designed by a team of travel designers and constantly evolves thanks to the support network of 120 passionate local guides, each an expert in their field (historians, artisis, stylists, photographers ...).

Localers ambassadors and tour guides are carefully recruited for their knowledge and experience.

About Paris Experience Group:

Founded in 1929, Paris Experience Group is the leading tourist hospitality company in Paris and in France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than one million French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 5,000 experiences to discover in more than 50 destinations or must-see sites in Paris and France. Paris Experience Group is made up of three clusters of expertise that bring together its commercial brands: the Land Pole with the Paris City Vision brand, the historical leader in excursions and visits to Paris and France with 800,000 customers in 2018, the Fluvial Pole, with the Paris Seine brand, for activities on the river and the New Experiences Pole with the Localers and Cariboo brands for activities experimental activities offered by the group's two start-ups. Ekkio Capital, an independent private equity firm, has been the group's majority shareholder since 2015.

