Monroe, OH, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Specialties announced today that the company has joined Dealer.com’s Integrated Partner Program to syndicate C.A.R.Score reports to their dealer websites. This program offers collaboration, integration, and partnership for Dealer.com clients and valuable third-party technologies.

C.A.R.Score is an all-new consumer-facing condition report that displays the exterior and interior condition of the vehicle including instrument and control panels, mirrors, upholstery, even the scent of the vehicle. These interactive condition reports show specific details that car shoppers are looking for, yet, until now, were not available on dealer websites.

Dealer Specialties vehicle inspectors perform a full, cosmetic vehicle evaluation which includes nearly 50 checkpoints and photographs of any visual damage. After inspection is completed, the car is rated from 1 to 5 Stars, giving consumers a clear understanding of the vehicle's condition.

“Being a part of the Dealer.com Integrated Partner Program will allow us to help our mutual clients connect with car shoppers on a more transparent level, thereby shortening the decision-making process and ultimately the time to purchase,'' said Shane Marcum, vice president of Dealer Specialties.

A recently conducted car shopper study by Dealer Specialties showed consumers are 92 percent more likely to contact the dealer, 77 percent more likely to test drive and 60 percent more likely to pay closer to the asking price after they are shown a C.A.R.Score report.

C.A.R.Score reports not only provide consumers the confidence to convert, but also helps Dealer.com deliver on its commitment to attract, engage and convert online shoppers in every stage of their journey.

###

About C.A.R.SCORE

C.A.R.Score is a consumer vehicle condition report that assesses the condition of all areas of the vehicle including instrument and control panels, interior odors, mirrors, upholstery, even right down to the tire tread depth. A division of Dealer Specialties, C.A.R.Score was launched in 2018 and is designed to bring more trust and transparency into the car buying process.

About Dealer Specialties

Dealer Specialties, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, is the nation’s leading provider of vehicle data collection, image generation, window labeling services and inventory management and marketing. Providing both on-the-lot services and in-house solutions, Dealer Specialties has the industry’s largest Internet distribution channel with more than 500 partners including GetAuto.com, Cars.com, CarGurus, AutoTrader.com, Manheim and more.

Media Contact:

Danielle Scovanner

Director of Marketing

Dealer Specialties & Cross-Sell

danielle.scovanner@drivedominion.com

Partnership Contact:



Meagan Murray

Director of Partnerships

Dealer Specialties & Cross-Sell

meagan.murray@drivedominion.com

Attachments

Danielle Scovanner Dealer Specialties danielle.scovanner@drivedominion.com