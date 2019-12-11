CINCINNATI, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati has officially kicked off the 2020 Intern Program! This program, open to current High School Junior’s and Senior’s, places students into meaningful, paid Technology internships in some of the region’s most influential companies. Since the program’s creation in 2008, nearly 500 interns have been placed into roles varying between software development and business analytics. The Summer internships last 8-10 weeks and allows students to earn between $3,000 and $4,000.



INTERalliance is offering two Intern Open House Sessions for students and parents to learn more about the program. These sessions, held on January 8th at NKU and 9th at Xavier University, will review the requirements of the Internships as well as provide students the opportunity to meet with representatives from companies such as Kroger Technology, Great American Insurance Group, P&G, Western & Southern Financial Group, and Vora Ventures. New student requirements will also be discussed during these sessions.

For companies who are interested in getting engaged or learning more, a separate session is being offered during the January 8th Open House.

To find additional information and to register, visit https://interalliance.org/programs/internships/

About the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati: The mission of the INTERalliance is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati. More information can be found at www.interalliance.org.

Member companies of the INTERalliance include The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, Worldpay, GE, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others.

Heather Ackels (513) 415-7707 Heather.Ackels@INTERalliance.org