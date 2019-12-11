OTTAWA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the signing of the Protocol to amend the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), Catherine Cobden, President of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) released the following statement:



“We would like to congratulate the Governments of Canada, the United States and Mexico on their efforts on the CUSMA.”

“The CUSMA is an important agreement for the North American steel industry and its customers in steel-consuming industries. It will benefit Canadian steel producers by further strengthening manufacturing supply chains in North America and by improving on the terms of NAFTA.”

“Canadian steel producers call upon all three North American governments to ratify the CUSMA swiftly and to work closely with the steel industry on implementation of the new agreement to ensure our industry’s continued competitiveness.”

ABOUT THE CANADIAN STEEL PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada’s primary steel industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada’s economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction and transportation sectors.

