Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has added a new channel partner in Australia to its global portfolio of partners – Delv.

The KnowBe4 Partner Program supports a global network of solution providers, MSPs and MSSPs. KnowBe4 offers pre and post sales support as well as technical support when needed.

“This is a very exciting strategic partnership for KnowBe4 in the Australia/New Zealand region,” said Karina Mansfield, managing director, Australia, KnowBe4. “It will allow us to better assist government and enterprise organisations across the region in their efforts to minimize the human risk factor in relation to cybersecurity and social engineering. Delv has a national footprint and many long-standing customer relationships that KnowBe4 can truly help augment.”

“We are very excited to partner with KnowBe4 and bring their offering to life in the local region,” Masseh Haidary, CEO, Delv. “The innovative products and services created by KnowBe4 fit perfectly into Delv’s Intelligent Digital Security (I.D.S.) solutions, which are designed to protect in a world where threats are evolving quickly. Partnering with KnowBe4 helps bring our vision of making transformative technology accessible to everyone to life. The integration of the KnowBe4 product set allows Delv to enhance the organic (or human firewall) within organisations, the users. Through this partnership, we hope to upskill public service and protect government organisations, its people and customers from cyber threats and employee usage risks at the endpoint and also in the network.”

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 30,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 161 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list, #55 on the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Singapore.

About Delv

Sam Smair founded Delv in 2006 after he “..saw a gap in the market for companies specialising in emerging technology deployment and expertise”. He began Delv by providing and deploying mobility services for government and private sector enterprises. Today, Delv is led by CEO Masseh Haidary, and focuses on making transformative technology accessible to everyone. This is achieved through the combination of Human-Centred Design with Mobility First Principles, creating an intrinsically connected technology stack that enables seamless user engagements across almost any form of smart technology. Over the last 13 years, Delv has engaged with hundreds of clients, and formed partnerships with industry-leading organisations.

