TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The four major education unions in Ontario will hold a joint press conference to make an announcement about all-affiliate action being taken related to bargaining.

The following presidents will be on hand to speak and answer questions:

  • Rémi Sabourin, The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)
  • Sam Hammond, The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO)
  • Liz Stuart, The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 
  • Harvey Bischof, The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF)

DATE: Thursday, December 12, 2019

TIME: 9 A.M. 

LOCATION: Media Studio, Main Legislative Building, Queen's Park, Toronto

For more information, please contact any of the media relations representatives outlined below.

Marilyne Guevremont
AEFO
613-850-6410
mguevremont@aefo.on.ca

Valerie Dugale
ETFO
416-948-0195
vdugale@etfo.org

Michelle Despault
OECTA
416-925-2493, ext. 509
m.despault@catholicteachers.ca

Paul Kossta
OSSTF/FEESO
416-751-8300, ext. 225
paul.kossta@osstf.ca