TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The four major education unions in Ontario will hold a joint press conference to make an announcement about all-affiliate action being taken related to bargaining.
The following presidents will be on hand to speak and answer questions:
DATE: Thursday, December 12, 2019
TIME: 9 A.M.
LOCATION: Media Studio, Main Legislative Building, Queen's Park, Toronto
For more information, please contact any of the media relations representatives outlined below.
Marilyne Guevremont AEFO 613-850-6410 mguevremont@aefo.on.ca Valerie Dugale ETFO 416-948-0195 vdugale@etfo.org Michelle Despault OECTA 416-925-2493, ext. 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca Paul Kossta OSSTF/FEESO 416-751-8300, ext. 225 paul.kossta@osstf.ca
Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Marilyne Guevremont AEFO 613-850-6410 mguevremont@aefo.on.ca Valerie Dugale ETFO 416-948-0195 vdugale@etfo.org Michelle Despault OECTA 416-925-2493, ext. 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca Paul Kossta OSSTF/FEESO 416-751-8300, ext. 225 paul.kossta@osstf.ca
Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: