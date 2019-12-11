TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The four major education unions in Ontario will hold a joint press conference to make an announcement about all-affiliate action being taken related to bargaining.

The following presidents will be on hand to speak and answer questions:

Rémi Sabourin, The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

Sam Hammond, The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Liz Stuart, The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association

Harvey Bischof, The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF)

DATE: Thursday, December 12, 2019

TIME: 9 A.M.

LOCATION: Media Studio, Main Legislative Building, Queen's Park, Toronto

For more information, please contact any of the media relations representatives outlined below.

Marilyne Guevremont AEFO 613-850-6410 mguevremont@aefo.on.ca Valerie Dugale ETFO 416-948-0195 vdugale@etfo.org Michelle Despault OECTA 416-925-2493, ext. 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca Paul Kossta OSSTF/FEESO 416-751-8300, ext. 225 paul.kossta@osstf.ca