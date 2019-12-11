PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 financial and operating results.



Highlights

Q4 EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.36

Fiscal Year 2019 EPS of $1.36 and Adjusted EPS 1 of $1.64

Extended our $35 million secured credit facility for three years

Year over Year Increases:

— Pre-tax income up 301% from $15.8 million to $63.3 million

— Net income up 43% from $33.3 million to $47.6 million

— Adjusted Pre-tax Income1 up 78% from $43.0 million to $76.4 million

— Adjusted EBITDA1 up 27% from $164.8 million to $208.7 million

— Adjusted EBITDAR1 up 12% from $233.7 million to $260.9 million

— Block hours up 11.0% due to increased utilization

— Contract Revenue up 7% from $639.3 million to $682.8 million



Recent Update

Signed CPA with United Airlines for 20 E175s, 12-year term, replacing 20 CRJ-700s to be leased

Extended term on 42 E175s for an additional five years

Fourth Quarter

Mesa’s Q4 2019 results reflect net income of $12.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for Q4 2018. Mesa’s Q4 2019 pre-tax income was $17.1 million, compared to $26.6 million for Q4 2018. In addition, Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2019 was $50.8 million, compared to $59.3 million in Q4 2018 and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $61.9 million, compared to $73.6 million in Q4 2018. Mesa operated 115,175 block hours during Q4 2019, an increase of 2.4% from Q4 2018 of 112,475. Operationally, the Company ran a 99.0% controllable completion factor, which was the same as Q4 2018, and a 96.9% total completion factor, which includes weather and other uncontrollable cancellations, compared to 97.6% in Q4 2018.

Full Year

Mesa reported net income of $47.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share for the 2019 fiscal year, compared to net income of $33.3 million, or $1.32 per diluted share for the 2018 fiscal year. Excluding special items for both periods adjusted net income1 was $57.5 million or $1.64 per diluted share for the 2019 fiscal year compared to $30.4 million or $1.20 per diluted share for the 2018 fiscal year. Mesa’s fiscal year 2019 pre-tax income was $63.3 million, compared to $15.8 million for the 2018 fiscal year. Excluding special items, adjusted pre-tax income1 was $76.4 million for fiscal year 2019, compared to $43.0 million for the 2018 fiscal year. In addition, Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 was $208.7 million in fiscal year 2019, compared to $164.8 million in the 2018 fiscal year and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $260.9 million in fiscal year 2019, compared to $233.7 million in the 2018 fiscal year. Operationally, we ran a 99.4% controllable completion factor compared to 99.2% in 2018 and a 97.0% total completion factor, which includes weather and other uncontrollable cancellations, compared to 97.7% in 2018.

On December 3, 2019, the company announced it will be adding 20 new Embraer E175 LL aircraft to its United Express fleet. The aircraft will be owned and financed by Mesa and be covered under a 12-year capacity purchase agreement. Deliveries are scheduled to begin May 2020 and expected to be completed by the end of 2020. In addition to the new aircraft, the contract for 42 existing E175s, which are owned by United, has been extended an additional five years. The 18 Mesa-owned E175s are contracted through 2028. As part of the deal, Mesa will lease its 20 CRJ-700 aircraft to another United Express carrier.

“We made meaningful progress across the board this year, from pilot hiring and training to our maintenance resources,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “After safety, performance remains our top priority for both our American Eagle and United Express operations in 2020. We continue to invest in staying ahead of the pilot and mechanic hiring curve which we believe, in addition to our industry leading cost structure, contributed to United awarding Mesa with a long term contract for 20 new E175s. We appreciate all of our employees and thank them for their professionalism and dedication each day.”

Mike Lotz, President and Chief Financial Officer, continued, “Year over year we have made significant improvement in earnings, primarily a result of double-digit block hour growth with effectively the same fleet count. During the year, we purchased and financed ten CRJ-700 aircraft previously leased reducing the number of leased aircraft from third parties to 18. We also extended our $35 million secured credit facility for three additional years at lower interest rates.”

“Our employees delivered improved operating results this year compared to last year while flying 11 percent more block hours,” said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Although we faced a number of operational challenges this year, some of which were out of our control, we see continued improvement across our American and United operations. In light of our current performance, we expect the balance of 2020 to show further year over year operational improvement as a result of new initiatives. Since gaining access to additional spare aircraft in our American fleet, the November controllable completion factor was 99.7% and, through the first 10 days of December, we have not had a controllable cancel.”

1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance for Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021:

EPS, Block Hours, Scheduled Heavy Engine and Airframe Maintenance, Pass-through Maintenance Expense – Actual and Forecast (unaudited)

Fully diluted EPS Low High FY 2020 $ 1.50 $ 1.80 FY 2021 $ 1.90 $ 2.30









Block Hours Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 2019 Actual 115,000 112,030 114,042 115,175 456,247 FY 2020 Guidance Low 114,500 109,000 112,000 115,500 451,000 High 117,000 111,000 114,000 118,000 460,000 Scheduled Heavy Engine and Airframe Maintenance Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 2019 Actual $ 4.1 $ 10.3 $ 13.9 $ 12.5 $ 40.8 FY 2020 Guidance Low $ 15.5 $ 15.5 $ 7.0 $ 7.0 $ 45.0 High $ 20.5 $ 20.5 $ 8.0 $ 8.0 $ 57.0 Pass-through Maintenance Expense Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 2019 Actual $ 4.0 $ 2.3 $ 5.2 $ 7.8 $ 19.3 FY 2020 Guidance $ 7.0 $ 8.0 $ 8.0 $ 9.0 $ 32.0





Fleet Count FY '19 Q4 FY '20 Q1 FY '20 Q2 FY '20 Q3 FY '20 Q4 FY '21 Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Qtr Ended FY Ended Sep '19 Dec '20 Mar '20 Jun '20 Sep '20 Sep '21 Fleet Count Partner (Actual) (Forecast) (Forecast) (Forecast) (Forecast) (Forecast) E-175 United 60 60 60 62 68 80 CRJ-900 American 62 60 59 59 59 59 CRJ-700 United 20 20 20 18 12 — Total CPA 142 140 139 139 139 139 Non-CPA CRJ-700 Leased — — — 2 8 20 CRJ-900 Unassigned 2 4 5 5 5 5 CRJ-200 Unassigned 1 1 1 1 1 1 Total Fleet 145 145 145 147 153 165

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures



Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019 and the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2018. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

Three months ended September 30, 2019 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income 17,059 (4,816 ) 12,243 $ 0.35 FY19 Adjustments (7) — 487 487 Adjusted Income 17,059 (4,329 ) 12,730 $ 0.36 Interest Expense 13,607 Interest Income (313 ) Depreciation and Amortization 20,465 Adjusted EBITDA 50,818 Aircraft Rent 11,103 Adjusted EBITDAR 61,921





Three months ended September 30, 2018 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income/(Loss) 26,646 (7,251 ) 19,395 $ 0.65 FY18 Adjustments (7) — (819 ) (819 ) Adjusted Income 26,646 (8,070 ) 18,576 $ 0.62 Interest Expense 15,274 Interest Income (85 ) Depreciation and Amortization 17,420 Adjusted EBITDA 59,255 Aircraft Rent 14,334 Adjusted EBITDAR 73,589

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

Twelve months ended September 30, 2019 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income 63,286 (15,706 ) 47,580 $ 1.36 FY19 Adjustments (1)(4) 13,156 (3,265 ) 9,891 Adjusted Income 76,442 (18,971 ) 57,471 $ 1.64 Interest Expense 55,717 Interest Income (1,501 ) Depreciation and Amortization 77,994 Adjusted EBITDA 208,652 Aircraft Rent 52,206 Adjusted EBITDAR 260,858





Twelve months ended September 30, 2018 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income/(Loss) 15,829 17,426 33,255 $ 1.32 FY18 Adjustments (2)(3)(5)(6) 27,165 (29,996 ) (2,831 ) Adjusted Income 42,994 (12,570 ) 30,424 $ 1.20 Interest Expense 56,867 Interest Income (114 ) Depreciation and Amortization 65,031 Adjusted EBITDA 164,778 Aircraft Rent 68,892 Adjusted EBITDAR 233,670

Adjustments:

Includes lease termination expense of $9.5 million related to the acquisition of ten CRJ-700 aircraft previously leased during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 Includes lease termination expense of $15.1 million related to the acquisition of nine CRJ-900 aircraft previously leased during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 Includes an adjustment of $11.1 million in General and Administrative expense related to an increase in accrued compensation as a result of the increase in the fair value of the Company’s common stock during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 Includes adjustment for loss on extinguishment of debt of $3.6 million related to repayment of the Company’s Spare Engine Facility during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 Includes adjustment for $1.0 million of financing fees written off during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 Includes adjustment for tax benefit resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted during Q1 2018. The Act reduces the corporate tax rate to 21 percent, effective January 1, 2018 Includes adjustment for tax expense resulting from changes in various State income tax rates that were enacted throughout the year

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, December 11 at 4:30pm EDT/2:30pm MST. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ndxbvumn . A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 147 cities in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of November 30th, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 749 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) the fully diluted EPS forecast of Mesa for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, (ii) the block hours, scheduled heavy engine and airframe maintenance, and pass-through maintenance expense forecast of Mesa for the four quarters of fiscal 2020, (iii) the fleet forecast for the four quarters of fiscal 2020 and year ended fiscal 2021, (iv) our ability to stay ahead of the pilot and mechanic hiring curve, and (v) continued improvement in operational performance for the balance of fiscal 2020 as a result of new initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 172,248 $ 168,444 $ 682,834 $ 639,264 Pass-through and other 15,582 9,088 40,523 42,331 Total operating revenues 187,830 177,532 723,357 681,595 Operating expenses: Flight operations 55,243 53,463 210,879 209,065 Fuel 155 149 588 498 Maintenance 57,010 39,118 196,514 193,164 Aircraft rent 11,103 14,334 52,206 68,892 Aircraft and traffic servicing 994 950 3,972 3,541 General and administrative 12,406 10,314 50,527 53,647 Depreciation and amortization 20,465 17,420 77,994 65,031 Lease termination — — 9,540 15,109 Total operating expenses 157,376 135,748 602,220 608,947 Operating income (loss) 30,454 41,784 121,137 72,648 Other (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (13,607 ) (15,274 ) (55,717 ) (56,867 ) Interest income 313 85 1,501 114 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (3,616 ) — Other income (expense) (101 ) 51 (19 ) (66 ) Total other (expense), net (13,395 ) (15,138 ) (57,851 ) (56,819 ) Income (loss) before taxes 17,059 26,646 63,286 15,829 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,816 7,251 15,706 (17,426 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,243 $ 19,395 $ 47,580 $ 33,255 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.66 $ 1.37 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.65 $ 1.36 $ 1.32 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 35,003 29,359 34,764 24,826 Diluted 35,067 29,904 35,064 25,257

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,855 $ 103,311 Marketable securities — 19,921 Restricted cash 3,646 3,823 Receivables - less allowance for doubtful accounts 23,080 14,290 Expendable parts and supplies - less obsolescence allowance 21,337 15,658 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,923 40,914 Total current assets 157,841 197,917 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,273,585 1,250,829 INTANGIBLES, NET 9,532 11,341 LEASE AND EQUIPMENT DEPOSITS 2,167 2,598 OTHER ASSETS 8,792 9,703 TOTAL 1,451,917 1,472,388 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of debt and capital leases $ 165,900 $ 155,170 Accounts payable 49,930 54,307 Accrued compensation 11,988 12,208 Other accrued expenses 28,888 29,696 Total current liabilities 256,706 251,381 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and capital leases - excluding current portion 677,423 760,177 Deferred credits 12,134 15,393 Deferred income taxes 55,303 39,797 Other noncurrent liabilities 24,483 31,173 Total noncurrent liabilities 769,343 846,540 Total liabilities 1,026,049 1,097,921 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 31,413,287 (2019) and 23,902,903 (2018) shares issued and outstanding, and 3,600,953 (2019) and 10,614,990 (2018) warrants issued and outstanding 238,505 234,683 Retained earnings 187,363 139,784 Total stockholders' equity 425,868 374,467 TOTAL $ 1,451,917 $ 1,472,388

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Available Seat Miles (thousands) 2,775,477 2,652,219 4.6 % 10,863,623 9,713,877 11.8 % Block Hours 115,175 112,475 2.4 % 456,247 410,974 11.0 % Departures 64,077 63,153 1.5 % 246,634 227,978 8.2 % Average Stage Length (miles) 569 552 3.1 % 579 560 3.4 % Passengers 3,789,696 3,733,543 1.5 % 14,664,441 13,556,774 8.2 %

