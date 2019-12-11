Significant Margin Expansion

Above Market Growth in NA & EU Fenestration Segments

Repaid $35 Million of Bank Debt in 4Q19 & $52.5 Million in FY19

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2019.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $240.4 $244.1 $893.8 $889.8 Gross Margin $57.2 $56.4 $199.4 $192.8 Gross Margin % 23.8% 23.1% 22.3% 21.7% Net (Loss) Income ($30.9) $6.7 ($46.7) $26.6 Diluted EPS ($0.94) $0.19 ($1.42) $0.76 Adjusted Net Income $14.0 $7.6 $31.4 $22.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.42 $0.22 $0.95 $0.65 Adjusted EBITDA $34.4 $25.0 $102.7 $89.9 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.3% 10.2% 11.5% 10.1% Cash provided by operating activities $66.3 $56.2 $96.4 $104.6 Free Cash Flow $58.4 $50.8 $71.5 $78.1 (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Overall we are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Despite what has been a softer demand environment compared to our original forecast for 2019, we converted well operationally and benefitted from improved pricing. On a consolidated basis, we were able to realize Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 410 basis points in the fourth quarter and approximately 140 basis points for the full year. Furthermore, in our North American Fenestration segment, those margins expanded by approximately 250 basis points in the fourth quarter and approximately 110 basis points for the full year. In Europe, the margins improved by approximately 340 basis points in the fourth quarter and approximately 300 basis points for the full year. It is important to note that even with softer-than-expected volumes, sales in our North American Fenestration segment grew at 6.0% during the fourth quarter and 3.8% for the full year, which compares favorably to Ducker’s latest window shipment estimate of negative 0.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and negative 1.6% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding foreign exchange impact, we realized above market sales growth of 3.3% during the fourth quarter and 9.1% for the full year in our European Fenestration segment. Volumes in our North American Cabinet Components segment continue to be negatively impacted by the ongoing shift in the market from semi-custom to stock cabinets and strategy changes amongst certain customers.



“Our ongoing effort to improve working capital helped us achieve another year of solid Free Cash Flow generation, which allowed us to pay down $52.5 million in bank debt, $35 million in the fourth quarter alone, and buyback approximately $9.6 million in stock. The goal was to generate $50 million to $55 million of Free Cash Flow in fiscal 2019 and exit the year with a leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA of 1.5x. Needless to say we comfortably exceeded those targets in fiscal 2019 by generating $71.5 million in Free Cash Flow and exiting the year with a leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA of 1.2x.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results Summary

The decrease in net sales during the three months ended October 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to continued softness in the North American Cabinet Components segment. However, the Company realized net sales growth for the twelve months ended October 31, 2019 as the North American and European Fenestration segments generated revenue growth above that of their respective markets, mostly due to price increases related to raw material inflation recovery. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The decreases in reported earnings were primarily the result of a $44.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the fourth quarter and a $30.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the second quarter, both in the North American Cabinet Components segment, mainly due to lower volume expectations related to the ongoing shift in the market from semi-custom to stock cabinets and customer specific strategy changes. The increases in adjusted earnings were largely driven by lower incentive accruals, operational efficiency gains and the successful implementation of pricing initiatives in late 2018.

Share Repurchases

The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. Quanex repurchased 175,000 shares of common stock for approximately $3.2 million at an average price of $18.37 per share during the three months ended October 31, 2019, and 583,398 shares of common stock for approximately $9.6 million at an average price of $16.37 per share during the twelve months ended October 31, 2019. As of October 31, 2019, approximately $18.4 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Based on current trends and the latest macro data, we are taking a measured approach to our 2020 revenue forecast. As such, we expect low single-digit sales growth in our North American and European Fenestration segments, offset by a continued decline in revenues in our North American Cabinet Components segment. Overall, on a consolidated basis, this should equate to sales of approximately $865 million to $885 million in fiscal 2020. However, we expect to continue on our journey of operational excellence by converting well and managing costs. Therefore, we expect to generate between $102 million and $110 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2020, which would yield margin expansion of approximately 60 basis points to the midpoint of guidance. We plan to stay focused on generating cash and maintaining a strong balance sheet while also continuing to opportunistically repurchase stock.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). To participate in the conference call dial (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers and (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using the conference passcode 9067783, and ask for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time. A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events. A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible through December 26, 2019. To access the replay dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 9067783.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com .

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Quanex’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Net Debt is calculated using the sum of current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods, and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2019

2018(1) 2019

2018(1) Net sales $ 240,369 $ 244,086 $ 893,841 $ 889,785 Cost of sales 183,128 187,660 694,420 697,022 Selling, general and administrative 23,826 31,547 101,292 103,758 Restructuring charges 89 635 370 1,486 Depreciation and amortization 12,428 12,548 49,586 51,822 Asset impairment charges 44,622 - 74,600 - Operating (loss) income (23,724 ) 11,696 (26,427 ) 35,697 Interest expense (2,029 ) (3,516 ) (9,643 ) (11,100 ) Other, net (345 ) 273 116 1,156 (Loss) income before income taxes (26,098 ) 8,453 (35,954 ) 25,753 Income tax (expense) benefit (4,850 ) (1,736 ) (10,776 ) 800 Net (loss) income $ (30,948 ) $ 6,717 $ (46,730 ) $ 26,553 (Loss) income per common share, basic $ (0.94 ) $ 0.19 $ (1.42 ) $ 0.77 (Loss) income per common share, diluted $ (0.94 ) $ 0.19 $ (1.42 ) $ 0.76 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,893 34,508 32,960 34,701 Diluted 32,893 34,732 32,960 35,025 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.20 (1) Reflects retrospective accounting change to FIFO and adoption of ASU 2017-07.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2019 October 31, 2018(1)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,868 $ 29,003 Accounts receivable, net 82,946 84,014 Inventories, net 67,159 70,730 Prepaid and other current assets 9,353 7,296 Total current assets 190,326 191,043 Property, plant and equipment, net 193,600 201,370 Goodwill 145,563 219,627 Intangible assets, net 107,297 121,919 Other assets 8,324 9,255 Total assets $ 645,110 $ 743,214 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,604 $ 52,389 Accrued liabilities 39,221 45,968 Income taxes payable 6,183 2,780 Current maturities of long-term debt 746 1,224 Total current liabilities 109,754 102,361 Long-term debt 156,414 209,332 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 13,322 4,218 Deferred income taxes 19,363 17,510 Liabilities for uncertain tax positions 556 606 Other liabilities 15,514 13,965 Total liabilities 314,923 347,992 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 374 374 Additional paid-in-capital 254,673 254,678 Retained earnings 185,703 243,904 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,817 ) (30,705 ) Treasury stock at cost (76,746 ) (73,029 ) Total stockholders’ equity 330,187 395,222 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 645,110 $ 743,214 (1) Reflects retrospective accounting change to FIFO.







QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2019

2018(1) Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (46,730 ) $ 26,553 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 49,586 51,822 Stock-based compensation 2,045 1,874 Deferred income tax 3,260 (5,556 ) Loss (gain) on the disposition of capital assets 732 (142 ) Charge for deferred loan costs - 1,064 Asset impairment charge 74,600 - Other, net 2,176 135 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 574 (5,550 ) Decrease in inventory 3,797 17,230 (Increase) decrease in other current assets (2,014 ) 217 Increase in accounts payable 8,124 8,325 (Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities (6,760 ) 6,892 Increase in income taxes payable 3,416 676 Increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits 2,531 2,038 Increase (Decrease) in other long-term liabilities 513 (523 ) Other, net 522 (444 ) Cash provided by operating activities 96,372 104,611 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (24,883 ) (26,484 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 1,324 432 Cash used for investing activities (23,559 ) (26,052 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 83,500 268,500 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (136,000 ) (296,250 ) Debt issuance costs - (1,001 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (1,526 ) (1,798 ) Common stock dividends paid (10,644 ) (7,020 ) Issuance of common stock 3,287 4,746 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (330 ) (960 ) Purchase of treasury stock (9,551 ) (32,034 ) Cash used for financing activities (71,264 ) (65,817 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 316 (1,194 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,865 11,548 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 29,003 17,455 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,868 $ 29,003 (1) Reflects retrospective accounting change to FIFO.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash provided by operating activities $66,336 $56,158 96,372 104,611 Capital expenditures (7,899 ) (5,386 ) (24,883 ) (26,484 ) Free Cash Flow $58,437 $50,772 $71,489 $78,127







QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2018 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2018 Net (Loss)

Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net (Loss)

Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net (loss) income as reported $ (30,948 ) $ (0.94 ) $ 6,717 $ 0.19 $ (46,730 ) $ (1.42 ) $ 26,553 $ 0.76 Reconciling items from below 44,963 1.36 890 0.03 78,155 2.37 (3,836 ) (0.11 ) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 14,015 $ 0.42 $ 7,607 $ 0.22 $ 31,425 $ 0.95 $ 22,717 $ 0.65 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2018 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2018 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net (loss) income as reported $ (30,948 ) $ 6,717 $ (46,730 ) $ 26,553 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,850 1,736 10,776 (800 ) Other, net 345 (273 ) (116 ) (1,156 ) Interest expense 2,029 3,516 9,643 11,100 Depreciation and amortization 12,428 12,548 49,586 51,822 EBITDA (11,296 ) 24,244 23,159 87,519 Reconciling items from below 45,727 743 79,504 2,393 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,431 $ 24,987 $ 102,663 $ 89,912 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2018 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2018 Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Net sales $ 240,369 $ - $ 244,086 $ - $ 893,841 $ - $ 889,785 $ - Cost of sales 183,128 - 187,660 - 694,420 - 697,022 - Selling, general and administrative 23,826 (1,016 ) (1) 31,547 (108 ) (1) 101,292 (4,534 ) (1) 103,758 (907 ) (1) Restructuring charges 89 (89 ) (2) 635 (635 ) (2) 370 (370 ) (2) 1,486 (1,486 ) (2) Asset impairment charges 44,622 (44,622 ) (3) - - 74,600 (74,600 ) (3) - - EBITDA (11,296 ) 45,727 24,244 743 23,159 79,504 87,519 2,393 Depreciation and amortization 12,428 (192 ) (4) 12,548 - 49,586 (192 ) (4) 51,822 (852 ) (5) Operating (loss) income (23,724 ) 45,919 11,696 743 (26,427 ) 79,696 35,697 3,245 Interest expense (2,029 ) - (3,516 ) 1,064 (6) (9,643 ) - (11,100 ) 1,064 (6) Other, net (345 ) 451 (7) 273 (14 ) (7) 116 384 (7) 1,156 (102 ) (7) (Loss) income before income taxes (26,098 ) 46,370 8,453 1,793 (35,954 ) 80,080 25,753 4,207 Income tax (expense) benefit (4,850 ) (1,407 ) (8) (1,736 ) (903 ) (8) (10,776 ) (1,925 ) (8) 800 (8,043 ) (8) Net (loss) income $ (30,948 ) $ 44,963 $ 6,717 $ 890 $ (46,730 ) $ 78,155 $ 26,553 $ (3,836 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.94 ) $ 0.19 $ (1.42 ) $ 0.76 (1) Transaction and advisory fees, $0.8 million related to the loss on the sale of a plant in the three and twelve months ended 2019, and $2.3 million of severance charges related to a reorganization and executive severance in the twelve months ended 2019. (2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of several manufacturing plant facilities. (3) Asset impairment charges relate to goodwill impairment for the North American Cabinet Components segment. (4) Accelerated depreciation and amortization for equipment replacement in the North American Fenestration segment. (5) Accelerated depreciation for a plant re-layout in the North American Cabinet Components segment. (6) Impact of deferred loan costs for credit facility (7) Foreign currency transaction gains. (8) Impact on a with and without basis. Twelve months ended October 31, 2018 includes $6.5 million adjustment related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Engineered

Components EU Engineered

Components NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended October 31, 2019 Net sales $ 143,183 $ 43,794 $ 54,266 $ (874 ) $ 240,369 Cost of sales 107,316 29,997 46,319 (504 ) 183,128 Gross Margin 35,867 13,797 7,947 (370 ) 57,241 Gross Margin % 25.0 % 31.5 % 14.6 % 23.8 % Selling, general and administrative 13,215 5,532 4,925 154 23,826 Restructuring charges 89 - - - 89 Depreciation and amortization 6,846 2,176 3,276 130 12,428 Asset impairment charges - - 44,622 - 44,622 Operating income (loss) 15,717 6,089 (44,876 ) (654 ) (23,724 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,846 2,176 3,276 130 12,428 EBITDA 22,563 8,265 (41,600 ) (524 ) (11,296 ) Asset impairment charges - - 44,622 - 44,622 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 250 250 Loss on sale of plant - - - 766 766 Restructuring charges 89 - - - 89 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,652 $ 8,265 $ 3,022 $ 492 $ 34,431 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 15.8 % 18.9 % 5.6 % 14.3 % Three months ended October 31, 2018 Net sales $ 135,086 $ 44,491 $ 66,108 $ (1,599 ) $ 244,086 Cost of sales 102,293 31,634 55,016 (1,283 ) 187,660 Gross Margin 32,793 12,857 11,092 (316 ) 56,426 Gross Margin % 24.3 % 28.9 % 16.8 % 23.1 % Selling, general and administrative 14,805 5,971 5,605 5,166 31,547 Restructuring charges 629 - 6 - 635 Depreciation and amortization 6,687 2,278 3,444 139 12,548 Operating income (loss) 10,672 4,608 2,037 (5,621 ) 11,696 Depreciation and amortization 6,687 2,278 3,444 139 12,548 EBITDA 17,359 6,886 5,481 (5,482 ) 24,244 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 108 108 Restructuring charges 629 - 6 - 635 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,988 $ 6,886 $ 5,487 $ (5,374 ) $ 24,987 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.3 % 15.5 % 8.3 % 10.2 % Twelve months ended October 31, 2019 Net sales $ 503,837 $ 164,997 $ 229,644 $ (4,637 ) $ 893,841 Cost of sales 386,194 114,136 197,263 (3,173 ) 694,420 Gross Margin 117,643 50,861 32,381 (1,464 ) 199,421 Gross Margin % 23.3 % 30.8 % 14.1 % 22.3 % Selling, general and administrative 50,454 22,976 18,839 9,023 101,292 Restructuring charges 370 - - - 370 Depreciation and amortization 27,054 8,845 13,178 509 49,586 Asset impairment charges - - 74,600 - 74,600 Operating income (loss) 39,765 19,040 (74,236 ) (10,996 ) (26,427 ) Depreciation and amortization 27,054 8,845 13,178 509 49,586 EBITDA 66,819 27,885 (61,058 ) (10,487 ) 23,159 Asset impairment charges - - 74,600 - 74,600 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 1,467 1,467 Loss on sale of plant - - - 766 766 Reorganization and executive severance charges - - - 2,301 2,301 Restructuring charges 370 - - - 370 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,189 $ 27,885 $ 13,542 $ (5,953 ) $ 102,663 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.3 % 16.9 % 5.9 % 11.5 % Twelve months ended October 31, 2018 Net sales $ 485,366 $ 159,973 $ 249,813 $ (5,367 ) $ 889,785 Cost of sales 371,959 114,894 214,143 (3,974 ) 697,022 Gross Margin 113,407 45,079 35,670 (1,393 ) 192,763 Gross Margin % 23.4 % 28.2 % 14.3 % 21.7 % Selling, general and administrative 54,169 22,770 17,973 8,846 103,758 Restructuring charges 1,357 - 129 - 1,486 Depreciation and amortization 27,248 9,607 14,401 566 51,822 Operating income (loss) 30,633 12,702 3,167 (10,805 ) 35,697 Depreciation and amortization 27,248 9,607 14,401 566 51,822 EBITDA 57,881 22,309 17,568 (10,239 ) 87,519 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 907 907 Restructuring charges 1,357 - 129 - 1,486 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,238 $ 22,309 $ 17,697 $ (9,332 ) $ 89,912 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.2 % 13.9 % 7.1 % 10.1 %





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SALES ANALYSIS

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2019

October 31, 2018

October 31, 2019

October 31, 2018

NA Engineered Components: United States - fenestration $ 127,027 $ 114,299 $ 439,536 $ 412,000 International - fenestration 7,631 11,552 31,106 39,309 United States - non-fenestration 4,771 4,693 17,061 18,211 International - non-fenestration 3,754 4,542 16,134 15,846 $ 143,183 $ 135,086 $ 503,837 $ 485,366 EU Engineered Components (1): International - fenestration $ 37,599 $ 37,816 $ 139,638 $ 135,415 International - non-fenestration 6,195 6,675 25,359 24,558 $ 43,794 $ 44,491 $ 164,997 $ 159,973 NA Cabinet Components: United States - fenestration $ 3,235 $ 4,096 $ 13,144 $ 14,596 United States - non-fenestration 50,516 61,442 214,211 232,990 International - non-fenestration 515 570 2,289 2,227 $ 54,266 $ 66,108 $ 229,644 $ 249,813 Unallocated Corporate & Other: Eliminations $ (874 ) $ (1,599 ) $ (4,637 ) $ (5,367 ) $ (874 ) $ (1,599 ) $ (4,637 ) $ (5,367 ) Net Sales $ 240,369 $ 244,086 $ 893,841 $ 889,785 (1) Reflects reductions of $2.1 million and $8.7 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2019.



