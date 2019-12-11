MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the U.S., congratulates Northwell Health’s North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) and the NAPA Obstetric Anesthesia team that provides anesthesia services there on earning the prestigious SOAP Center of Excellence designation bestowed by the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology (SOAP). The distinction acknowledges the NAPA team’s rigorous dedication to quality, safety and the patient experience, as well as the outstanding collaborative culture that exists among all the clinicians at NSUH’s Katz Women’s Hospital (KWH), including Anesthesia and Obstetrics physicians, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), nurses and physician assistants, to achieve the highest standards of patient care.



Announcing the 2018 SOAP Center of Excellence (COE) recipients, SOAP said, “The COE designation is to recognize institutions and programs that demonstrate excellence in obstetric anesthesia care, to set a benchmark level of expected care to improve the standards nationally and to provide a broad surrogate quality metric of institutions providing obstetric anesthesia care. The criteria for the COE designation cover various domains including personnel and staffing; equipment, protocols and policies; simulation and team training; obstetric emergency management; cesarean delivery and labor analgesia care; recommendations and guidelines implementation; and quality assurance and patient follow-up systems.”

Greg Palleschi, MD, Director of Obstetric Anesthesiology at NSUH, said, “We are proud to be the only hospital on Long Island, and one of only 39 hospitals worldwide, to be designated as a SOAP Center of Excellence. The criteria to earn this award are multifactorial, so the anesthesia team must be cutting-edge in our techniques and policies, but beyond that the hospital must have multidisciplinary integration and also be cutting-edge. This award acknowledges that our Obstetric Anesthesia team delivers excellent care, and that we are partners with the whole Obstetric team and the entire hospital.”

“NAPA takes pride in being a true partner to the more than 300 healthcare facilities where NAPA anesthesiologists and CRNAs deliver excellent anesthesia services and perioperative care,” added Leo Penzi, MD, NAPA Executive Vice President for Clinical Affairs and Vice Chair of Anesthesiology for Northwell Health. “NAPA clinicians work to add value to all our stakeholders—patients and their families, surgeons and our partners—with patient-first and evidence-based protocols, leadership and innovation, all focused on driving exceptional experiences, every day. Collaboration is a cornerstone for NAPA, so the SOAP Center of Excellence distinction demonstrates how effectively we all work together to produce optimal outcomes. Earning this award was a team effort. We are grateful to share this award with all the clinicians and administrators at NSUH and KWH.”

John Di Capua, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NAPA, said, “The entire NAPA organization extends hearty congratulations to our Obstetric Anesthesia team and their professional colleagues at NSUH. The SOAP Center of Excellence designation is particularly meaningful to NAPA, because SOAP shares our deep commitment to improving patient care, quality initiatives, education and consumer awareness. This is a great honor for Dr. Palleschi and the Anesthesia and Obstetric team at NSUH. Most importantly, it signals to patients and the community that NSUH delivers exceptional care, and in the age of consumer-driven healthcare, this award is a valuable distinction. NAPA is proud of our team’s collaborative role in earning the SOAP Center of Excellence award for our Northwell Health partners.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia



As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually in more than 300 healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.NAPAanesthesia.com .