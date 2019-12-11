Bothell, Wash., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle, the leading data management and process automation provider, is pleased to announce the support for SAP S/4HANA 1909 with Winshuttle software version 12.1.

Winshuttle software allows users to automate SAP upload/downloads quickly and easily using Excel, improve data quality using data stewardship capabilities, and streamline SAP business processes using workflows and web forms. These capabilities can be used by organizations throughout their journey from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, in preparing for the migration, the migration itself and ensuring process efficiency and data quality through data validation and automation.

“With customers moving to the SAP S/4HANA platform before 2025, it’s more important than ever to ensure our latest software versions are certified as quickly as possible to support business-critical processes,” says Kristian Kalsing, VP of Product and Solutions. “Customers can proceed with confidence that their Winshuttle-automated processes will continue to run with the speed and accuracy they expect.”

For more information on how Winshuttle helps customers ease their transition to S/4HANA, visit Winshuttle.com/S4HANA. For a full list of certifications, please consult Winshuttle product documentation. Existing customers can consult with Winshuttle customer support for details on how to use SAP S/HANA with Winshuttle products.



About Winshuttle

Winshuttle software empowers business teams to make an impact through solutions that make it quick and easy to exchange data with SAP using Excel, streamline SAP business processes using forms and workflows, and improve data quality using data stewardship capabilities.

Its business led, IT-enabled solutions enable users to automate processes and solve problems without compromising security or governance. Business teams can author solutions across lines of business and the SAP landscape, speeding product launches and financial accounting processes, streamlining customer and vendor onboarding, improving plant maintenance efficiency, and tackling data migration projects.

Learn more about Winshuttle’s SAP data management solutions by visiting http://www.winshuttle.com.

