Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) from February 26, 2019 through October 30, 2019 (the "Class Period").



According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to disclose: (1) the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions, reduced sales, and were months behind schedule; (2) sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; (3) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, Merit Medical’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

