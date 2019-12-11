Paris , France, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Travelers will never see Paris the same way again. Starting January 14th, Paris City Vision bus ride adventurers will be empowered with a GPS-based tablet, creating an interactive experience that is equally educational and entertaining.



Through the new HistoPad, Paris City Tour will offer rich and unpublished content on 35 Parisian city sites and monuments such as the Louvre, Pantheon or Trocadero. Every passenger will have their own tablet for the duration of their ride. Available in ten languages, the new HistoPad will showcase 3D reconstructions of each monument, manipulated at different times, as well as 360-degree views of interiors and exteriors, archived photos and videos and interactive pieces.



This interactive experience has been designed to fit perfectly into the Paris City Tour itinerary and allow travelers to enjoy both the scenery and the interactive experience via the tablet. The innovative Paris City Vision HistoPad allows guests to virtually enter the privacy of the capital's monuments while remaining comfortably seated on the tour bus. While driving by Opera Garnier, for example, in addition to enjoying the exterior view of the building, Paris City Vision bus passengers will be able to use the HistoPad to discover the interior architecture and the sumptuous spaces that make the monument so famous. Passengers will also have access to historical glimpses of each site, relive the construction of an iconic monument, and be view scientifically validated historical settings



What is the Paris City Vision mission with the new Paris City Tour?



“The new initiative is in line with the Paris City Vision mission to make tours interactive through a combination of innovation and savoir faire.”



Experience the Paris City Tour presentation video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xM7xyrxfelw&feature=youtu.be









About Paris City Vision (www.pariscityvision.com)



Founded in 1929, Paris City Vision is an agency of tourist visits to Paris and France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than 800,000 French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 500 excursions and guided tours to some fifty must-see destinations in Paris (dinner cruises on the Seine, Versailles, Disneyland Paris...) and in the most touristy French regions (Giverny, Mont Saint Michel, Châteaux de la Loire or Provence) with the possibility of visiting Paris and France in one small tour or in a group privatized group or visits. Paris City Vision also offers tours to European cities such as London and Brussels. About Histovery (www.histovery.com)



With the HistoPad, Histovery provides the scalable "Enhanced Visit" service on tablet that revolutionizes the visitor experience. Accessible to all, the HistoPad offers an extraordinary journey through time and knowledge through immersive 360-degree reconstructions and interactive manipulation of content, respecting scientific knowledge. The HistoPad is already available in more than 15 heritage sites, serving more than 2 million visitors per year.





