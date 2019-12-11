The 2020 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S models are now available to order with seven-speed manual transmission as a no-cost option. 911 models with the manual also get the Sport Chrono and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) as standard. The 911 Carrera S with manual transmission can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a top track speed of over 308 km/h.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is announcing the availability of a seven-speed manual transmission for the 2020 911 Carrera S and 4S Coupe and Cabriolet models. At no additional charge, customers can select this option as an alternative to the standard 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission. The seven-speed manual comes paired with a standard Sport Chrono Package. This package includes Dynamic Drivetrain Mounts, PSM Sport Mode, a rev-match function and the mode switch on the steering wheel, which allows the driver to select between Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and the customizable “Individual” mode. As on the previous generation 911 Carrera S and 4S models, the manual transmission versions come with a standard mechanical limited-slip differential including Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), replacing the fully variable, electronically controlled limited slip differential that is standard on the models equipped with PDK.

The manual transmission option combines a particularly engaging driving experience with compelling performance. The 911 Carrera S with manual transmission can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a top track speed of over 308 km/h. Curb weight for the new 911 Carrera S Coupe with a manual transmission comes in at 3,298 lbs.

The seven-speed manual transmission for the 2020 911 Carrera S and 4S models can be ordered now. Vehicles equipped with this option are expected to reach Canadian Porsche Centres in spring 2020.

The MSRP for the 2020 911 Carrera S with manual transmission is $129,100, while the 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with this option retails for $137,400.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. A Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors this year in Mississauga and is servicing the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

