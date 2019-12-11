VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIT Technologies Inc. ( HIT ) (the ”Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Bradley Hoeppner to its board of directors.



Mr. Hoeppner has over 12 years of experience in raising capital and restructuring public companies, and the successful closing of multiple public company offerings. He is the current President and CEO of White Hill Resources.

Brooks Bergreen, Founder and CEO of HIT Technologies welcomes Mr. Hoeppner, saying “Brad brings a decade of public markets experience to the board, and the Company looks forward to working with him.”

Mr. Hoeppner joins existing board members: Brooks Bergreen, Michael Liggett, and Mark Tommasi. Mr. Ian Wilkinson will be stepping down, having served on HIT’s Board of Directors since 2015. The Company would like to thank Ian for his substantial contribution and long-standing support.

