CRIMM awarded Fixed Price, Turnkey Contract for the building, delivery and commissioning of high-purity manganese products demonstration plant.



BGRIMM selected as feasibility study process plant engineers.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V / ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce the following:



Awarding of Fixed-Price Turnkey Contract with CRIMM for Demonstration Plant

The Company’s technical team has significantly progressed the design, engineering, planning and permitting of a high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (“HPEMM”) and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (“HPMSM”) demonstration plant (“the DP”) for the Chvaletice Manganese Project (the “Project”), which will produce multi-tonne, high-purity manganese finished product samples for customer testing and qualification.

EMN has entered into a fixed-price, turnkey contract with Changsha Research Institute for Mining and Metallurgy (“CRIMM”) for the supply and commissioning of a technology and equipment package for the DP. The contract includes performance guarantees, as well as commissioning services, laboratory set-up and an operator training program.

The DP design replicates the process flowsheet that was used in the Project’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), which was released in the first quarter of 2019. The DP is designed as a locked-cycle, semi-batch, manually operated system of interconnected modules that can be utilized as a circuit or as stand-alone components. The DP will be located in two existing buildings adjacent to the Chvaletice tailings site and produce up to 100 kg/day of dry crystalline HPMSM made from approximately 32 kg/day of HPEMM. The cost of the DP is expected to be approximately US$2.5 million, exclusive of EMN’s site infrastructure and installation costs, as well as cost of operation for one year, which together are estimated at an additional US$2.5 million. The supply and delivery of the DP remains subject to financing. The Company is planning to start its commissioning by Q4 2020.

Founded in 1955, CRIMM is a major research institute under the direct management of China Minmetals Corporation (“CMC”), a state-owned corporation and one of the world’s largest mining, metals and minerals trading companies. As a member of the state-owned Enterprise Electric Vehicle Industry Alliance, CRIMM has been a leader in the research and development of new energy materials and related technologies. For more than 60 years, CRIMM has followed an innovation-driven model, providing strong science and technology support, while helping CMC build itself into a world-class metals and minerals enterprise. CRIMM and CMC have great depth of experience in the design, construction and operation of high-purity manganese plants, as well as lithium-ion battery precursor and cathode manufacturing facilities.

CRIMM has conducted metallurgical test work programs and process development for the Project since 2017.

Dr. Li Maoling, General Manager, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, CRIMM, China Minmetals Corporation stated: “We have enjoyed our excellent collaboration with the Euro Manganese team on this strategic project. We have been extremely impressed by their strong focus on technical excellence, delivering very high purity manganese product specifications and achieving world-class environmental standards. We look forward to building the Chvaletice Demonstration Plant.”

Marco Romero, President and CEO of EMN, commented: “CRIMM has been an outstanding partner for Euro Manganese over the last two and a half years, supporting our Company with extensive metallurgical test work programs and process development studies. CRIMM’s remarkable team are world leaders in manganese processing technology and the production of new energy materials. We are delighted to continue working with CRIMM and look forward to building on this relationship.”

Feasibility Study – Appointment of BGRIMM as lead process plant engineer

The appointment of BGRIMM Technology Group (“BGRIMM”) as lead process plant engineer for the Project’s Feasibility Study, follows the evaluation of proposals from a short list of leading engineering and technology firms. The Feasibility Study test work program, which includes numerous optimization and verification tests, commenced earlier this quarter.

BGRIMM is a division of Beijing General Research Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a leading provider of innovative technology, diversified products and process-orientated engineering services for the mineral and material industries worldwide.

Given that Chinese companies have designed and constructed all the global high-purity manganese plants for decades, CRIMM and BGRIMM’s appointment allows EMN to leverage unequalled technological, engineering and construction expertise for HPEMM and HPMSM plants that exists in China.

BGRIMM has agreed to engage Tractebel Czech Republic, to provide localization, regulatory compliance and cost estimation services. Tractebel Czech Republic is a division of Tractebel Engie, a major worldwide provider of project life cycle and engineering services based in Belgium.

Additionally, as announced earlier this year, EMN appointed Tetra Tech Canada Inc. as its Owner’s Engineer and Qualified Person (QP), responsible for overseeing the work prepared by the other consultants and service providers in connection with the preparation of a Feasibility Study, and to prepare the National Instrument 43-101/JORC Feasibility Study report for the Project. The Feasibility Study is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2020.

Prof. Han Long, General Manager, BGRIMM stated: “BGRIMM attaches great importance to this promising project and looks forward to working closely with the EMN team. We will mobilize significant resources to ensure that we deliver first class services and positive outcomes for Chvaletice.”

Mr. Romero added: “We are also pleased to have appointed BGRIMM as the lead process plant engineer for the Project. BGRIMM ranks among the leaders in metallurgical research, engineering and technology in China, especially as it relates to leaching, purification and electrolysis in hydrometallurgy. It has extensive experience, both in China and internationally, having completed numerous engineering projects, feasibility studies and EPC mandates in the mining and mineral processing industry. BGRIMM has worked on precious, base, ferrous, and rare metals projects worldwide, and has a thorough understanding of European standards, having worked on several projects within Europe. Its experience and expertise will be of significant benefit to our Project.”

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company, whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, approximately 90 km. east of Prague, Czech Republic, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails the re-processing of a significant manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings, strategically located in the heart of Europe. EMN's goal is to build a leading, competitive and environmentally-superior supplier of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel and aluminum alloys.

