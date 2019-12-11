SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdColony, the in-app marketplace for brands, is pleased to announce the full-time hire of Lance Traore to the position of country manager, Australia and New Zealand. Traore began consulting for AdColony earlier in 2019 and this month decided to join the mobile advertising firm full-time.



“It really turned into a love affair,” said Traore. "What’s so exciting is that AdColony is leading the way in the most exciting area our industry has seen since the introduction of social media - gaming, and specifically, mobile gaming!”

Traore comes to AdColony with extensive global media experience, including Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand at Unruly, Country Manager ANZ for Illuma Technology and time at OMD International, GoViral and others. With experience across multiple disciplines including search, performance, affiliate, mobile and programmatic on both the media owner and agency side, Traore’s passion for evangelising the potential of digital advertising and how brands and agencies can harness the power and reach of mobile gaming power is key to his appointment at AdColony.

In Australia, mobile gaming is now the No. 1 preferred digital entertainment activity. Commanding 40% of all digital entertainment time spent, gaming is now bigger than video/movies & music streaming. The Australian gaming audience -- mobile, PC, and console players -- is truly massive, with over 15 million Australians playing games on a monthly basis. Mobile gaming is the largest chunk of that with a monthly audience of over 12 million people.

“Mobile gaming is a severely underutilised mass reach media channel due to legacy thinking from the industry around who is playing,” said Traore. “As an example, Mobile gaming now reaches more parents than any other media channel.” According to Global Web Index's Q2 report this year, there are 4.2 million parents playing games, 23% more than BVOD and YouTube, which both sit at 3.4 million people.

“Because the industry has yet to understand the power and scale of gaming but it's one of the most cost-effective media channels out there. For advertisers that need mass reach and frequency such as FMCG brands, mobile gaming should be included on every media plan,” Traore said.

Beyond Australia, Traore has also partnered with New Zealand-based Digital Commons to evangelise and promote AdColony’s mobile gaming-focused advertising offering, where AdColony’s reach includes over 100 of the most downloaded apps.

“I’m delighted Lance has come aboard to lead our Australia and New Zealand business,” said Tom Simpson, AdColony’s vice president of brand and exchange, APAC. “Gaming is the biggest opportunity for brands right now, and Lance has the talent, experience and passion to help bring this to life for marketers and agencies across the region. 2020 promises to be a very exciting year for AdColony.”

About AdColony

AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion users globally. With a mission to elevate the state of mobile advertising by focusing on the highest quality consumer experiences that deliver outcomes for brands and publishers on today’s most popular apps, AdColony is trusted by Fortune 500 brands and over 85% of the world’s top-grossing mobile publishers. Known for its exclusive Instant-Play™ HD video technology, display and rich media formats, our global performance advertising business, programmatic marketplace, and our extensive ad SDK footprint in the top apps worldwide, AdColony is passionate about helping brands connect with consumers at scale on the most important screen in their lives. A fully-owned subsidiary of Otello Corporation, AdColony is a global organisation with over 20 offices worldwide.

Media Contact:

Alexis Roberts

Blast PR for AdColony

alexisr@blastpr.com