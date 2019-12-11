AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdColony, the in-app marketplace for brands, and Digital Commons are pleased to announce a partnership to offer AdColony’s award-winning mobile ads to advertisers in New Zealand. The agreement brings together AdColony’s award-winning Instant-Play™, Aurora™ HD Video and Playables technology and Digital Commons’ reach and expertise in the growing mobile ads market.



Digital Commons works with leading national and international publishers, products and brands in the New Zealand market and represents the marketing opportunities available to local advertisers.

“I’m very excited to work with such a talented and experienced regional leader like Digital Commons,” said Lance Traore, AdColony’s country manager for Australia and New Zealand. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner to evangelise both the opportunity of mobile gaming as a channel and our amazing and engaging creative executions.”

With business in more than 30 international markets, AdColony boasts more than 200,000 software development kit (SDK) integrations of its technology in today’s hottest apps. Included in this list are more than 100 of the most popular apps in New Zealand, according to app market research firm Apptopia.

“Digital Commons is excited to be working with AdColony in the New Zealand market,” said managing partner and co-founder Lisa Ison. “With AdColony’s extensive SDK in-app penetration already delivering over 3.1M uniques in New Zealand, industry-leading 90% and higher third-party viewability scores and some of the most impressive mobile ad creative we’ve ever seen, we’re very excited to bring AdColony to New Zealand’s brands and agencies.”

Mobile Gaming is an increasingly important channel for international brands and agencies to capitalise on the buying power of mobile gamers. Contrary to popular belief, mobile gamers actually skew female rather than male, tend to be highly-educated and have a higher average household income. In New Zealand, AdColony’s research found that 93% of New Zealand mobile gamers preferred to view opt-in video ads rather than pay for new content or power-ups. AdColony, a pioneer in the “rewarded video” space, delivers ads from brands the world over to these engaged and interested eyeballs.

“We look forward to New Zealand’s mobile gamers experiencing the calibre of the mobile ads that AdColony delivers and turn those amazing experiences into results for clients,” said Traore.

AdColony recently announced its version 4 SDK, merging its display and rich-media integrations with its award-winning video ad technology, making implementation easier than ever for mobile publishers. The new SDK also integrates the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)’s Open Measurement standard, bringing even more measurement and transparency tools to advertisers.

About AdColony

AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion users globally. With a mission to elevate the state of mobile advertising by focusing on the highest quality consumer experiences that deliver outcomes for brands and publishers on today’s most popular apps, AdColony is trusted by Fortune 500 brands and over 85% of the world’s top-grossing mobile publishers. Known for its exclusive Instant-Play™ HD video technology, display and rich media formats, our global performance advertising business, programmatic marketplace, and our extensive ad SDK footprint in the top apps worldwide, AdColony is passionate about helping brands connect with consumers at scale on the most important screen in their lives. A fully-owned subsidiary of Otello Corporation, AdColony is a global organisation with over 20 offices worldwide.

About Digital Commons

Founded in 2016 to address an opportunity for a premium digital sales house with local knowledge and expertise, offering a dedicated representation for cutting edge digital publishers and products and giving New Zealand advertisers access to the best digital solutions from around the world. Digital Commons brings publishers, products and advertisers together through premium integrations, sponsorships, partnerships and programmatic products and technologies.

