New York, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High prevalence of incidences where the body ends up resulting in fractures, increasing cases of osteoporosis amongst geriatric population, rise in the cases of bone related issues such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and Osgood-Schlatter disease amongst men and women across the world are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Osteosynthesis Devices during forecast period.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Osteosynthesis Devices market was valued at USD 6.57 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.04 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The incidences of bone related injuries and osteoporosis diseases have been increased in couple of decades which led to the innovation of osteosynthesis equipment. The osteosynthesis devices is another resultant of the technological advancements in the healthcare sector which is helping to change the landscape of the treatment procedures.
The marketplace for osteosynthesis devices is anticipated to grow at a major rate because of the rising geriatric population who are susceptible to bone disorders, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries that improves the healing method, and rising incidence of bone fractures across the world expected to drive the osteosynthesis devices market over the forecasted duration.
Moreover, with the exception of aforesaid factors, increasing device technology or material advancements in the healthcare sector are also contributing largely to the osteosynthesis devices market since most number of people are preferring advanced procedures. Shifting from the standard methodology of fracture treatment is occurring rapidly in the healthcare practices since the procedure becomes simple and the healing process also gives fast results which is another factor for the market growth and the increasing incidence of road traffic injuries are expected to fuel the market revenue growth for osteosynthesis devices market over the forecasted period.
However, potential complications such as consolidation delays, infections, construct damage, non-adherence to the surgery protocol and lower success rate of osteosynthesis equipment in healing fractures are expected to be the major hindering factors for the market growth of osteosynthesis devices industry in the analysis period.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Osteosynthesis Devices market on the basis of type, material, end use, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
