ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

It is with great sadness that Fortis acknowledges the passing of Ida J. Goodreau. Ida served as the Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee of the Fortis Inc. Board of Directors and as Chair of the Board of Fortis subsidiary, FortisBC. Ida was a director of Fortis for a decade and served on the board of FortisBC and its predecessor for many years.



Ida was an extraordinary woman who provided years of wise and thoughtful leadership to Fortis. Her vision and insight were strong on many fronts. We are grateful to Ida for being a champion of the Women in Executive Leadership initiative at Fortis, which inspires the growth of our emerging leaders alongside their seasoned peers. Ida was equally passionate about sustainability, supporting and encouraging Fortis in its progress towards a cleaner energy future throughout North America.



A Canadian and international business leader, Ida was a mentor, a friend and a cherished colleague to so many of us in the Fortis family.



We will miss her immensely. On behalf of the Fortis Board of Directors and employees, we extend our deepest condolences to Ida's family and friends.

