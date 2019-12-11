WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced the appointment of two of its employees to the Board of Directors of MulteFire Alliance, an international consortium that advocates for the broad adoption of next generation mobile technologies in environments that use unlicensed and shared radio spectrum.



MulteFire Alliance’s members have elected InterDigital’s Senior Director of Labs, Doug Castor, and Technical Staff Member, Muhammad Fazili, to serve as Full Director and Alternate Full Director, respectively. As representatives of InterDigital, the new directors will join board members from across the wireless technology industry, including representatives from Boingo, CableLabs, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, and Qualcomm. Doug and Muhammad bring valuable experience to the board for progressing the development of 5G NR for standalone unlicensed spectrum (NR-U) and exploring the market requirements for business verticals that can use cellular unlicensed.

“We are honored to be represented amongst MulteFire Alliance’s distinguished board exploring new frontiers for unlicensed and shared spectrum in evolving markets,” said InterDigital CTO Henry Tirri. “These leadership opportunities highlight InterDigital’s constructive role in developing 5G and beyond standards, and we look forward to collaborating on this important work.”

“InterDigital has been a valued contributor to the MulteFire Alliance, bringing additional expertise in spectrum and cellular technologies to our working groups,” said Mazen Chmaytelli, president, MulteFire Alliance. “We are pleased to have InterDigital join the Alliance board as we work together to bring the benefits of MulteFire to industry verticals.”

MulteFire Alliance board members serve two-year terms. Doug Castor’s and Muhammad Fazili’s tenures will each begin on December 11, 2019.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .

About the MulteFire Alliance



The MulteFire Alliance is an international association dedicated to building a global ecosystem in support of the common interests of members, developers and users in the application of Long Term Evolution (LTE) and next generation mobile cellular technology in configurations that use unlicensed or shared radio spectrum. For more information about MulteFire technology, its benefits how to become a member of the MulteFire Alliance, please visit www.multefire.org .

The MulteFire logo and MulteFire® are trademarks of the MulteFire Alliance.