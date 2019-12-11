San Francisco, CA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC: ONPH) announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire at least a 50% stake in Diagnomics, Inc., a private CLIA certified & CAP accredited private molecular Genomics lab in San Diego, CA (USA). Included in the acquisition is Diagnomics’ partial of minority stake in EONE-Diagnomics Genome Center in Seoul South Korea. EONE-Diagnomics was one of the most successful biotech IPOs (2018) on the KOSDAQ exchange.



The LOI is the first step in Oncology Pharma’s initiative to build a strategic and growing presence in the global healthcare market. The company is a founding member of the Illumina GSA consortium. Diagnomics has pioneered an “intelligence drug development” platform that combines artificial intelligence and machine learning for drug development, with cost effective clinical trials based on stratification, faster regulatory (FDA) approval and precision (personalized based) medicine.

Chuck Wagner, the CEO of Oncology Pharma, stated: “The acquisition opportunity of Diagnomics by Oncology Pharma is strategic to its global business expansion. The artificial intelligence combined with machine learning platform is a “game changer” because it is expected to significantly reduce drug development, clinical trial time and cost. In addition, it is designed to accelerate the regulatory approval of drugs and the processes should help make the drugs affordable, safer and available sooner to the patients.”

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the "Company") the Company is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT Diagnomics, Inc.

Established in 2011, Diagnomics is one of the first Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based genomics companies located in California. Diagnomics’ mission is to provide sophisticated solutions for personalized medicine and next generation healthcare. Diagnomics offers high quality innovative R&D and CLIA services to global pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies as well as academic institutions. Diagnomics provides comprehensive consumer genomic solutions based on several platforms including but not limited to DNA microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing and real-time PCR.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

CONTACTS:

For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038 Fax: 415-946-8801

website: email: info@oncology-pharma.com