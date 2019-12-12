HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grant Page, CEO & Founder of Magna Imperio Systems , Texas-based providers of technology and innovative water treatment solutions, has been listed in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in the Manufacturing & Industry category.



Page’s placement on the 30 Under 30 list recognizes him among the “brashest entrepreneurs” across the United States and Canada under the age of 30. The final list, featuring 600 such notable visionaries in 20 industries, is the result of a three-month evaluation period of thousands of submissions. This honor celebrates Page’s tireless leadership, impact, and contribution to devising the most energy and cost-efficient, sustainable water treatment system in the world.

Page, a former midshipman, founded Magna Imperio Systems in 2014 with support from the U.S. Naval Academy. The Houston-based firm developed an electrochemical nanodiffusion process for water desalination that offers 60% energy savings over traditional treatments. Magna Imperio has $22 million in funding from London-based private equity, and Page holds 180 patents on the technology, which is used in mining, industry and brackish waters.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized among such a prestigious group of luminaries making a positive impact for a better future,” said Page. “For me, the inspiration for the vision behind Magna Imperio Systems came from my first-hand view of the devastating impacts of water scarcity during my education at the United States Naval Academy and subsequent service. This award demonstrates the tireless effort and dedication of our entire team to make that vision a reality.”



About Magna Imperio Systems

Magna Imperio Systems (MI Systems) Corp. is a Texas-based, national and international water technology company that designs, develops, manufactures the highest recovery, most energy and cost-efficient, water treatment system in the world. MI Systems’ patented Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END®) process is a revolutionization of the long-established electrodialysis reversal (EDR) process and has established new benchmarks in terms of energy efficiency and recovery for desalination technology. END® offers up to 60% energy savings versus traditional treatment technologies with clean water recoveries up to 99+%, capitalizing on the far-reaching impacts of Maximum Recovery, Minimum Energy ™.

This level of recovery extends the life of each drop, and clients are able to recycle and reuse their water for future processes, thus cutting their costs by increasing their available water supply without purchasing additional water.

