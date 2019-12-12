Zurich - 12 Dec 2019 - Amun AG, the pioneering issuer of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, continues to grow its core business with an additional executive hire. Massimo Siano is joining Amun as Managing Director for South European distribution. Massimo will report to Mark Rodino, global Head of Distribution.



Massimo joins from WisdomTree as Southern European Co-Head of Sales which resulted from the merger of ETF Securities. Prior to this, he spent 11 years at ETF Securities, where he started up the ETF and ETC business from scratch servicing institutional clients. His team formed a core part of ETF Securities which led to a highly successful commodity and thematic enterprise in the field of Exchange Traded Products, such as the Gold and Robotics segments.



Massimo's hire comes at a time when Amun is expanding its scope to offer professional grade product in Europe and it sees tremendous growth and interest in cryptocurrencies as an alternative asset class in the southern European region. Amun now offers 10 ETPs with about $55m in Assets under Management. Amun makes the trading of cryptocurrencies as simple as trading equities by enabling investors to gain exposure via its crypto ETPs. The Amun range of ETPs are securities fully backed by physical cryptocurrencies. The structure of ETPs may be seen as similar ones to Exchange Trade Commodities launched by Massimo Siano in 2008. It enables investors to have an easy and cost-efficient way to access the performance of digital assets.

The ONYX platform manufactured by Amun is used to administrate and service all its listed ETPs currently available on the Swiss and BX Exchanges as well as the recently added Boerse Stuttgart exchange. It can scale its activities to reflect and expand into Europe.

Commenting on Massimo's hiring, Hany Rashwan, CEO of Amun, said:

"We are delighted that Massimo has accepted to join our team at a time when our Italian speaking community has been increasingly supportive of investment vehicles such as our ETPs and the recent SFSA consent to expand into Europe. Massimo brings a wealth of experience to the business and his appointment reflects our dedication that the company has set with its strategic focus to expand into southern Europe.”

About Amun

Amun makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure easily, safely, and in a regulated framework on the SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and Boerse Stuttgart. Founded in 2018, Amun is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced professionals from the technology and financial world. Headquartered in Zug, with offices in Zurich, Berlin and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. Amun has ten crypto ETPs listed today and has over $55 million in AuM in total listed and planned ETPs. For more information, please visit www.amun.com

Press Contact Amun

press@amun.com

+41 44 260 86 60

