Zürich - 12 décembre 2019 - Amun AG, l'émetteur pionnier des trackers négociés en bourse (ETP) ayant pour actifs sous-jacents des crypto-monnaies, continue son développement avec l'embauche de nouveaux talents. Massimo Siano rejoint ainsi Amun en tant que directeur général de la distribution en Europe du Sud. Massimo rapportera à Mark Rodino, responsable de la distribution.

Avant de rejoindre Amun, Massimo Siano était responsable adjoint des ventes pour l'Europe du Sud de WisdomTree Investments, Inc., le géant américain des ETFs qui a racheté la société ETF Securities en 2018. ETF Securities où Siano avait passé 11 ans et démarré les activités ETF et ETC pour les clients institutionnels. Son équipe a joué un rôle essentiel dans la croissance d’ETF Securities, rapidement devenu un leader des ETFs et ETPs particulièrement performant sur les segments des matières premières, de l’or en premier lieu, et de la robotique.

La nomination de Siano intervient à un moment où Amun élargit son offre de trackers de qualité institutionnelle en Europe et constate un intérêt croissant pour les crypto-monnaies en tant que classe d'actifs alternative dans la région du sud de l'Europe. Amun propose désormais 10 ETPs avec un actif sous gestion d'environ 55 millions de dollars. En permettant aux investisseurs de négocier les crypto-monnaies comme des actions via des ETPs cotés en Bourse, Amun leur offre un moyen simple et économique d’accéder aux performances des crypto-monnaies. La gamme des ETPs Amun comprend des titres entièrement adossés à des crypto-monnaies physiques. La structure des ETPs peut être considérée comme similaire à celle des Exchange Trade Commodities (ETC) lancée par Massimo Siano en 2008 en Italie.

La plate-forme ONYX développée par Amun est utilisée pour administrer et gérer tous les ETPs actuellement disponibles sur les bourses suisse SIX et BX Swiss, ainsi que, depuis récemment, la bourse de Stuttgart, leader de trackers en Allemagne. Il peut adapter ses activités pour se refléter et se développer en Europe.

« Nous sommes ravis que Massimo ait accepté de rejoindre notre équipe à un moment où notre communauté italienne est de plus en plus favorable à des supports d'investissement tels que nos ETPs, explique Hany Rashwan, le PDG d'Amun. Massimo apporte une expérience précieuse à notre entreprise, sa nomination reflète notre engagement à poursuivre notre objectif stratégique de développement en Europe du Sud. »

À propos d’Amun AG

Les trackers Amun permettent d’investir dans des actifs cryptographiques est aussi simple que d’acheter des actions auprès d’une banque ou d’un courtier traditionnels : les investisseurs peuvent facilement investir dans des crypto-devises utilisant une structure ETP classique et dans un cadre réglementé du SIX Swiss Exchange, du BX Swiss et de la Börse Stuttgart. Fondée en 2018, Amun est une équipe de talentueux entrepreneurs et de professionnels de la technologie. Ayant son siège à Zoug et des bureaux à Zurich, Berlin et New York, la société a lancé plusieurs premières mondiales, dont le premier tracker de crypto-devises coté en bourse (HODL) en novembre 2018. Amun compte desormais 10 ETPs sur crypto-devises et plus de 55 millions de dollars d’actifs sous gestion. Pour plus d'informations, rendez-vous sur www.amun.com .

