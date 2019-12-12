Zurigo - 12 dicembre 2019 - Amun, il pioniere di ETP sulle cripto valute, assume Massimo Siano per il ruolo di Direttore Generale (Managing Director) nel Sud Europa.

Prima di entrare in Amun, Massimo Siano è stato codirettore di WisdomTree con l’acquisizione nel 2018 degli ETC europei di ETF Securities. Nel 2007 Massimo Siano sviluppò da zero il business sulle commodity per ETF Securities. Oggi la sfida si ripete sulle cripto valute con Amun.

Il mercato delle cripto valute è in crescente interesse e i 10 ETP di Amun hanno già raccolto un patrimonio pari a 55 milioni di dollari. Amun ha la più amplia gamma al mondo di ETP con replica fisica su questa classe di attivo. La struttura di questi ETP può essere considerata simile a quella degli ETC sui metalli preziosi fisici lanciati sempre da Massimo Siano nel 2007.

"I nostri ETP sono negoziati sempre più da investitori italiani. Massimo, con la sua preziosa esperienza, svilupperà rapidamente il mercato nell'Europa meridionale" ha dichiarato Hany Rashwan, CEO di Amun.

Informazioni su Amun

Con Amun AG, investire in attività di cripto valute è facile come acquistare azioni da una banca o con un broker tradizionale: gli investitori possono facilmente investire in cripto valute utilizzando una struttura di Exchange Traded Products (ETP) tradizionale e in un quadro regolamentato dal SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss e Börse Stuttgart. Fondata nel 2018, Amun è un team di imprenditori di talento e professionisti di FinTech. Con sede a Zugo e uffici a Zurigo, Berlino e New York, la società ha lanciato diversi primati globali, tra cui il primo indice di cripto valuta (HODL) quotato in borsa a novembre 2018. Amun ha lanciato complessivamente 10 ETP su cripto valute con oltre 55 milioni di dollari di raccolta. Per ulteriori informazioni si prega di visitare www.amun.com .





Press Contact Amun

Massimo Siano

+41 44 260 86 60

massimo@amun.com





Disclaimer