ST. LOUIS, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Readout Health , a digital health company set to help millions of people manage their health through innovative and science backed breath technology, entered out of stealth and launched its Class 1 medical device BIOSENSE™. The device is the first highly-accurate and IP-protected nutritional ketosis device, empowering people to personalize and map their health journey through simple breath samples multiple times a day.



Metabolisms are unique and vary based on age, gender and other key individual factors. A highly-accurate, easy-to-use solution that allows for frequent testing to record the metabolic journey is needed to fully understand one’s metabolic reaction to food and keep one’s body in nutritional ketosis.

BIOSENSE™ was created with today’s health enthusiasts in mind and to seamlessly fit into their daily routines. The device provides high resolution ketone data and nutritional ketosis feedback to users directly on a pocket-sized device and allows people to track and personalize their ketosis journey in the mobile app.

“With weight or performance-focused consumers and chronic disease patients becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of nutritional ketosis, the market is demanding a tool to enable them to track their personalized metabolic journey all day rather than once-per day,” said Jim Howard, CEO of Readout Health. “BIOSENSE™ is the first device with clinically-proven accuracy with this ease-of-use, allowing people to better understand their metabolism and making keto and carb-restricted diets more personalized and, therefore, more actionable and maintainable.”

How BIOSENSE™ Works

Proven accuracy with Deep-lung Sampling IP technology: The accuracy of the BIOSENSE™ device is based on its IP-protected deep-lung sampling technology. It ensures highly repeatable sampling of only the last 5% of exhalation to ensure it analyzes the most precise, concentrated level of breath acetone to represent nutritional ketosis in a 40-scale measurement.

Simple and seamless experience: A unique Ketone Score, which only the BIOSENSE™ device provides, appears directly on the device for instant insight at the point of sampling. The device also stores up to 100 readings without connecting to the mobile app.

Personalized and actionable insights: The BIOSENSE™ mobile app provides personalized ketosis insights, goal tracking and sharing functionalities. Users can see Daily, Weekly and Monthly ketone trends, which provide a unique view of the accumulated time and depth of one’s nutritional ketosis. In early 2020, the app will also let users add meal and exercise events to provide more context to their individual ketone journey.

“People who want a simple, accurate tool to help them better navigate their journey toward improved metabolic health should give BIOSENSE™ a try," said Victoria Field, co-founder of Metabolic Health Initiative, the organization that hosts Metabolic Health Summit. “The device is incredibly easy to use, and I love the fact that I can take my measurements on the go in just one quick breath. It’s the perfect ketosis-companion!”

“I met the Readout team and knew their expertise and product vision could vastly improve the way ketones are monitored. They have done an exceptional job of bringing this product to market at an optimal time,” said James McCarter, MD, PhD. “Readout and its BIOSENSE™ device enter the market at a time when the benefits of nutritional ketosis are becoming mainstream for consumers, virtual clinics treating chronic disease, and academic research at leading institutions like Washington University in St. Louis.”

BIOSENSE™ is now available in the U.S. To get your device ahead of the holiday season, please visit: www.mybiosense.com .

To date, Readout Health has secured $1.2 million from investors, including venture backers BioGenerator and iSelect Funds, and is involved in a research collaboration at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

About Readout Health

Readout Health is a digital health company with a mission to help patients better manage their own health by providing novel, clinically-backed tools to easily measure health biomarkers. Readout is based in St. Louis, Missouri with investment from venture backers BioGenerator and iSelect Funds. The company has developed the first highly-accurate and IP-protected nutritional ketosis device and is dedicated to furthering innovation around breath technology and its implications for the healthcare industry. The BIOSENSE™ device is manufactured and assembled in Toronto and St. Louis.