Heijmans has been commissioned by the municipality of Utrecht to develop and build 144 owner-occupier homes in the Leidsche Rijn Centre. The municipality awarded the contract because of the distinctive architecture and the way in which Heijmans combines a variety of homes, sustainability and greenery in the project. The Bellevue project is valued at around €55 million.

Bellevue will contribute to meeting Utrecht’s high demand for housing in a range of price categories. Heijmans is fully committed to creating a healthy living environment in the project, for a wide range of target groups. The homes will be very energy-efficient, for example, and residents will be able to use shared electric vehicles. There will also be several courtyards where residents can meet. Bellevue will be built next to the ‘Gele Brug’ (yellow bridge) over the Amsterdam-Rijn Canal, and marks the entrance to the Leidsche Rijn neighbourhood.

Variety of homes

Bellevue is a characteristic terraced building in which, among other things, bungalows, commuter homes, apartments and duplex penthouses will be realized. The homes vary in living space from around 40 to 165 square metres. Heijmans itself will be responsible for marketing the homes in the project.

Construction of the project is expected to start in 2022, with completion in 2024. Heijmans has already started the Greenville and Vestibule projects in Leidsche Rijn Centrum. For Bellevue, Heijmans will collaborate with NL architects, Workshop Architecten and Flux Landschapsarchitecten, among others, with Jo Coenen Architects & Urbanists acting as supervisor.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, construction & technical services and infrastructure in the fields of Living, Working and Connecting. We create added value for our clients by focusing on continuous quality improvement, innovation and an integrated approach. Heijmans realizes projects for home buyers, companies and government entities and, together with them, builds on the spatial contours of tomorrow. For additional information, please visit www.heijmans.nl .

