A list of key information disclosure dates in 2020:
February 28, 2020
Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2019/2020
May 29,2020
Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2019/2020.
August 31,2020
Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2019/2020.
Week 41 (Oct 5-9,2020)
Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 44 (Oct 26-30, 2020)
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and FY 2019/2020 Annual audited report.
November 30,2020
Interim unaudited report for 3 months of FY 2020/2021.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Finance Director
Tomas Tumėnas
Mob. +370 682 366 16
Email t.tumenas@linasagro.lt
