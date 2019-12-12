Pune, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Food Processing Equipment Market size is anticipated to witness remarkable growth in the forecast period attributable to the expansion of the food and beverage industry in various parts of the world. Fortune Business Insights studies in details the various facts and figures of the progress of this market in their report titled, “ Food Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Pre-processing Equipment, and Processing Equipment), By Automation Type (Automatic, and Semi-automatic), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

According to the report, the Food Processing Equipment Market is prognosticated to be worth USD 63.74 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 42.75 billion in 2018. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% within the forecast duration set between 2019 to 2026. As per current Food Processing Equipment Market trends, the processing equipment segment is expected to witness exponential growth on account of their increasing demand across the food and beverage industry.

The report offers a 360-degree overview of the Food Processing Equipment Market with information gathered from both primary and secondary research methods. Growth trajectory is included in the report that mainly emphasizes on growth drivers, restraints, and current trends in the market. It also provides the list of key players functioning in the market and the strategies adopted by them in order to toughen the market competition during the forecast period. The strategies include product launches, investments in research and development, mergers and acquisitions, company collaborations, and others. The report is available for sale on the company website.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/food-processing-equipment-market-101768





Surge in Demand for Ready-to-eat Foods to Drive Market

With the surge in the prevalence of various diseases, there is an increase in demand for safe and hygienic food for consumption. In addition to this, the rise in health concerns has promoted the demand for dietary plans, thus boosting the Food Processing Equipment Market growth. There is a rise in demand for ready-to-eat food products as well that further propels the demand for food processing machines in the market. Besides this, governments are investing huge sums into research and development for better revenue generation in the forecast period. To cite an example, various training sessions are offered to manufacturers by a UK based food standards agency for maintaining food hygiene. This is done to enhance the dietary benefits of the food products, thus attracting more Food Processing Equipment Market revenue.

Emerging Food Industry in Emerging Nations to Help Asia Pacific Continue Dominance

From a geographical viewpoint, Asia Pacific held the highest Food Processing Equipment Market share with the emerging food industry in developing nations such as China and India. This is further expected to continue in the forecast duration as well on account of the surge in demand for frozen food in Australia and China.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/food-processing-equipment-market-101768





Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness dynamic Food Processing Equipment Market growth in the forecast period. This is attributable to the accelerating demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat food items especially in countries such as France, UK, and Germany. The players in this region are focusing on investing large sums for expanding their products to cater to the increasing demand from consumers. For instance, an investment of approx. USD 121.5 million was announced by Kellogg’s in November 2019, for the expansion of their Pringles plant in Poland. This plant is anticipated to start operations from 2021 onwards. Such strategies will help generate high Food Processing Equipment Market share in the forecast period.

Key Industry Developments

Some of the key industry developments in the Food Processing Equipment Market include:

July 2018 - For the expansion of their portfolio, BAADER invested in a new salmon processing machine line by Norvelita, a surimi and fish processing machine manufacturer.

2018 – The Brazilian food industry earned about USD 179 billion that comprised an approximate of 35,800 food processing companies.

Prominent players in the market are JBT Corporation, Tetra Pak, Marel, and Buhler AG. Besides this, the list of the significant players in the Food Processing Equipment Market include:

ALFA LAVAL

Krones AG

The Middleby Corporation

BAADER

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hobart





Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/food-processing-equipment-market-101768





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Food Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Equipment Type (Value) Pre-processing Equipment Processing Equipment Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Automation Type (Value) Automatic Semi-automatic Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Bakery and Confectionery Products Meat and Poultry Products Dairy Products Beverages Others (Grains, Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued…!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/food-processing-equipment-market-101768





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Machinery & Equipment Industry)



Browse Related Reports:

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Processing Equipment, Packaging Equipment, and Service Equipment), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Fluid Handling Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Pumps, Control Valves, Storage Tanks, Others), By End-Use Industry (Chemical, Food Processing, Power Generation, Marine, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Equipment Type (Heat Exchangers, Brewery Equipment, Filtration Equipment, Blending & Mixing Equipment, Carbonation Equipment), By Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Carbonated Beverages, Non-Carbonated Beverages, Dairy-based Beverages), And Geography Forecast Till 2026



Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, and others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.