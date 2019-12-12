Oxford Technology VCT Plc presents its quarterly update for the 3 month period commencing 1 September 2019.

The Directors have recently reviewed the valuation of its entire portfolio as at 30 November 2019, the make-up of which did not change during the quarter.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 November 2019 was 43.9p. This represents a decrease of 5.6p from the net asset value per ordinary share at 31 August 2019. This decrease is attributable to the drop in share price of Scancell (6.8p to 4.8p) as well as a decrease in the valuation of Getmapping and Select.

The total return to shareholders including previous dividends of 55.0p per share is now 98.9p per share.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 5,431,655.



The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 30 November 2019 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.

12 December 2019

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466