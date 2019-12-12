With its Prima system, Pixium Vision is bringing breakthrough technologies to people suffering from dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Paris, France, December 12, 2019 – 08:00 am CET - Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - PIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, was a finalist in the Paris 2040 award in the Paris Innovation Grand Prix, which recognizes the commitment of companies to addressing societal challenges.

The aim of the Paris Innovation Grand Prix (Grands Prix de I’Innovation de la Ville de Paris) is to support the development of innovative companies in fast-growing sectors in the Paris area. The Paris 2040 category awards companies who are rethinking the city of the future with a focus on the environment and people ”With its PRIMA System, Pixium aims to restore autonomy by providing people suffering from dry AMD with significant improvements in their daily lives as well as reintegrating them into the society” commented Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision.

Pixium was chosen as one of the top 5 finalists out of 60 companies nominated for the award for its work and potential to bring breakthrough technologies to millions of people suffering from dry AMD, for which there are currently no effective therapeutic solutions. The number of sufferers is expected to increase dramatically over coming years, making this an ever more urgent problem for society.

“We are very proud to have been nominated for this prestigious award, which underscores the breakthrough nature of our work at Pixium Vision and its potential to change millions of lives for the better,” says Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision. “To that end, we are focused on bringing our innovative Prima System, based on proprietary machine-brain interface technology, to market, aiming to achieve the CE mark in 2023 and FDA approval soon after.”

About PRIMA

PRIMA is a new generation miniaturized and totally wireless sub-retinal implant. The 2x2 millimeters wide and 30 microns thick photovoltaic chip contains 378 electrodes. Implanted under the retina via a minimally invasive surgical procedure, it acts like an array of tiny solar panels powered by pulsed near infrared light projected from a miniature projector integrated into augmented reality glasses, along with a mini camera. PRIMA is designed to restore sight in patients blinded by retinal dystrophies – a very significant unmet medical need. The target population includes patients with atrophic dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry AMD), and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP). In addition to a clinical trial with five atrophic dry-AMD patients in France, PRIMA is approved for a similar five-patients study in USA.

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Pixium Vision is in clinical stage with PRIMA, its sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant system, designed for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners spanning across the prestigious Vision research institutions including Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

