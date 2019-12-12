Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc presents its quarterly update for the 3 month period commencing 1 September 2019.

The Directors have recently reviewed the valuation as at 30 November 2019 of its entire portfolio, the make-up of which did not change during the quarter.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 November 2019 was 106.9p. This represents an increase of 9.1p from the net asset value per share at 31 August 2019. This increase is due to continuing positive news from Ixaris and good overall progress by Arecor, partially offset by the drop in share price in Scancell (6.8p to 4.8p) and a decrease in valuation of Orthogem.

The total return to shareholders including previous dividends of 36.0p per share is now 142.9p per share.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 6,785,233.

The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 30 November 2019 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.

12 December 2019

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466