Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc presents its quarterly update for the 3 month period commencing 1 September 2019.

The Directors have recently reviewed the valuation of its entire portfolio as at 30 November 2019, the make-up of which did not change during the quarter.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 November 2019 is 41.9p. This represents a decrease of 1.5p from the net asset value per ordinary share at 31 August 2019. This decrease is as a result of a fall in the share price of Castleton Technologies (98p to 73p) as well as decreases in the valuations of Orthogem and Select. This is offset by an uplift in the valuation of Arecor.

The total return to shareholders including previous dividends of 43.0p per share is now 84.9p per share.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 11,516,946.

The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 30 November 2019 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.

12 December 2019

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466



