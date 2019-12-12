PRESS RELEASE

12 December 2019

EDF announces the final results of its tender offer for euro-denominated hybrid notes and the early participation results of its tender offer for US dollar-denominated hybrid notes

EDF (the “Company”) today announces the results of the tender offers launched on 26 November 2019 (1) (the "Tender Offers") to purchase the following hybrid notes (together, the “Targeted Hybrid Notes”):

EUR 1,000 million Reset Perpetual Subordinated Notes with a first redemption at the option of the Company on 22 January 2022 (ISIN: FR0011697010) of which EUR 661.8 million is currently outstanding, which are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (the “Euro Notes“); and USD 3,000 million Reset Perpetual Subordinated Notes with a first redemption at the option of the Company on 29 January 2023 (144A / Reg S ISIN: US268317AF12 / USF2893TAF33) of which USD 3,000 million is currently outstanding, which are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (the “US Notes“).

Summary table of the Tender Offer results in respect of the Euro Notes below:

ISIN Tendered Amount Tendered Amount in % of outstanding Acceptance Amount Pro-Rating Factor Tender Price FR0011697010 394,900,000€ 59.67% 394,900,000€ None 107.55%

EDF will purchase for cash Euro Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer on 13 December 2019.

Summary table of the Tender Offer early participation results in respect of the US Notes:

ISIN Tendered Amount Tendered Amount in % of outstanding Acceptance Amount Pro-Rating Factor Tender Price 144A / Reg S ISIN : US268317AF12 / USF2893TAF33 $895,176,000 29.84% $895,176,000 None 104.567%





Holders whose US Notes are accepted for purchase will receive the tender price. The settlement date for the US Notes accepted for purchase by the Company is expected to be 13 December 2019.

The Tender Offer relating to the US Notes will continue until 27 December 2019.

The Company also intends to exercise its call option on January 29, 2020 on all the 1,250 billion euros of indefinite subordinated bonds (ISIN: FR0011401736), the amount of which is currently outstanding to 338.2 million euros.

As a consequence, and taking into account the Euro-denominated 500 million hybrid note offering, at 3.00% coupon with a 8-year first call date launched on November 26, 2019, these transactions will allow to reduce the total stock of hybrids on EDF's balance sheet by approximately 9% to 9.2 billion euros while making a net coupon savings of around 44 million euros in 2020 and around 58 million euros from 2021.

(1) see EDF's press release dated 26 November 2019.





This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 39.8 million customers, including 29.7 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of €69 billion in 2018. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.









