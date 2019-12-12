SATO Corporation, Financial Calendar, 12 December 2019 at 9:00 am



SATO Corporation will publish the financial statements bulletin for year 2019 on Thursday, 27 February 2020.

Interim reports and Half year financial report for year 2020 will be published as follows:

8 May 2020

Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2020

16 July 2020

Half year financial report 1 January - 30 June 2020

5 November 2020

Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020

SATO Corporation’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 1 April 2020.

All releases will be published on the stock exchange website and also at the address www.sato.fi/pressreleases

For more information please contact:

SATO Corporation

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 4226 and +358 50 598 8728

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2018 SATO owned around 25,900 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St. Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

The SATO Group's net sales in 2018 were EUR 290 million, operating profit EUR 273 million and profit before taxes EUR 231 million. The value of SATO's investment properties was roughly EUR 3.9 billion.