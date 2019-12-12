SpareBank 1 SMN – Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 and 9 December 2019 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 97.78 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 704,242 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name:Allocated no. equity certificates:New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik631,461
Rolf Jarle Brøske637,134
Tomm Bøyesen635,823
Kjell Fordal63245,883
Vegard Helland6334,773
Kjersti Hønstad634,485
Inge Lindseth634,034
Nelly Maske6320,854
Ola Neråsen6342,335
Margrethe L. Resellmo17398
Berit Rustad633,546
Camilla Stang17398
Christina Straub17652
Hans Tronstad631,466

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 11 December 2019
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act