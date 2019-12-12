SpareBank 1 SMN – Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 and 9 December 2019 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 97.78 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 704,242 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 63 1,461 Rolf Jarle Brøske 63 7,134 Tomm Bøyesen 63 5,823 Kjell Fordal 63 245,883 Vegard Helland 63 34,773 Kjersti Hønstad 63 4,485 Inge Lindseth 63 4,034 Nelly Maske 63 20,854 Ola Neråsen 63 42,335 Margrethe L. Resellmo 17 398 Berit Rustad 63 3,546 Camilla Stang 17 398 Christina Straub 17 652 Hans Tronstad 63 1,466

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 11 December 2019



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act