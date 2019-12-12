PUNE, India, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest business intelligence report published by Data Bridge Market research titled “Global Digital Payment Market” presents you with global Industry Analysis, Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, revenue, cost, gross Margin and forecast by 2026.



The Digital Payment Market report also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as Google, Amazon, Apple, Mastercard, Visa, First Data Corporation, PayPal, Global Payments, and Others. This comprehensive report gives better market perspective in terms of future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding.

Global Digital Payment Market is driven by rapid increase in number of smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 38.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 146.70 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 18.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Digital Payment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in digital payment market are Google, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Mastercard, Visa, First Data Corporation, PayPal, Worldpay, LLC, Wirecard AG, Fiserv, Inc., Chetu Inc., Total System Services, Inc., Novatti Group Limited, ACI Worldwide Inc., Global Payments Inc., BlueSnap Inc., Paysafe Holdings UK Limited and Worldline.

Access Full Report

Key Segmentation: Digital Payment Market

By Type (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom & Information Technology, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rapid increase in number of smartphones globally which generates the demand for doing transaction with flexibility & feasibility.

Increasing need of improving customer experience at point of sale so that there can be ease of transaction.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, fully digital payment product by Wirecard has been launched to boost online sales in South Africa. This will result in strong online order to increase the overall revenue of the country.

In July 2018, SoftBank of Japan partners with Paytm to launch the online digital payment service in Japan which will diversify the company’s payment platform.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Digital Payment Market

Digital Payment Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Digital Payment Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Digital Payment Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Digital Payment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Digital Payment Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Digital Payment

Global Digital Payment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

