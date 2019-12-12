Endelige obligationsvilkår for følgende obligationsserier: 


ISIN-kode                       Navn                                         Valuta

DK0004925237             1% apr LR 2021 IT                          DKK                         

DK0004925310             1% apr LR 2022 IT                          DKK

DK0004925583             1% apr LR 2025 RF                         DKK

DK0004925666             1% apr S LR 2030 RF                      DKK


Obligationsvilkårene fremgår af vedlagte fil.

Spørgsmål kan rettes til controller Henrik Hansen Damtoft på telefon nr. 33 42 08 25.


Med venlig hilsen

LR Realkredit A/S


Vedhæftede filer