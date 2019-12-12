Endelige obligationsvilkår for følgende obligationsserier:
ISIN-kode Navn Valuta
DK0004925237 1% apr LR 2021 IT DKK
DK0004925310 1% apr LR 2022 IT DKK
DK0004925583 1% apr LR 2025 RF DKK
DK0004925666 1% apr S LR 2030 RF DKK
Obligationsvilkårene fremgår af vedlagte fil.
Spørgsmål kan rettes til controller Henrik Hansen Damtoft på telefon nr. 33 42 08 25.
Med venlig hilsen
LR Realkredit A/S
Copenhagen V, DENMARK
