Sbanken ASA has mandated DNB Markets for a potential new issuance of a perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond and a Tier 2 bond with a 10 year tenor. Both issues will have a first call option for the issuer after 5 years, subject to approval from the Norwegian FSA. The expected issue size for each issuance is NOK 75-125 million. The transactions are subject to market conditions.

The transactions are approved by the annual general meeting and by the Norwegian FSA.



Contact details,

Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704

Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



