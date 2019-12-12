MADRID, Spain, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioncotech Therapeutics ("Bioncotech"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapies against cancer, announces the detailed results of its Phase I clinical trial of BO-112 in combination with anti-PD-1 inhibitor in patients with anti-PD refractory cancer, will be presented today at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2019, 11-14 December 2019, Geneva, Switzerland.



The ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress is a global meeting devoted entirely to the development and use of the immunotherapies against cancer. It provides a comprehensive overview of advances being made in this fast-moving field from the basics of immunotherapies to the latest research results.

Date 12 December 2019 Time 12.15 - 13.15 Session Lunch & Poster Display Session Location Room B Presenter Ivan Marquez-Rodas, MD, PhD Title (100P) - Combination of intratumoural double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) BO-112 with systemic anti-PD-1 in patients with anti-PD-1 refractory cancer

For more information, please contact:

Bioncotech Therapeutics S.L info@bioncotech.com Marisol Quintero, CEO Mo PR Advisory Tel: +44 (0) 7876 444977 / 07860 361746 Mo Noonan / Jonathan Birt

Notes to Editors

About Bioncotech

Bioncotech is a Spanish biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of RNA-based therapies against validated and novel targets in cancer and immune cells.

About BO-112

Bioncotech's lead candidate, BO-112, is a formulated non-coding double stranded RNA (dsRNA) that acts as an agonist to toll-like receptor 3 (TLR-3), and the cytosolic helicases melanoma differentiation associated gene 5 (MDA5) and retinoic acid-inducible gene I (RIG-I). It is a stimulator of the innate immune system, activates dendritic cells and induces interferons (IFNs), and also has been shown to trigger apoptosis and cause immunogenic cell death in tumor cells. BO-112 is being evaluated in combination with anti-PD1 treatment in a Phase I clinical trial. For information on clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.