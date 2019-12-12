Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education And Learning Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), By Deployment, By Component, By End-Use, By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global education and learning analytics market size is expected to reach USD 49.12 billion by 2025, registering an estimated CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2025 according to this report.



eLearning technologies such as student information systems, mobile learning devices, and learning management systems (LMS) have gained prominence over the last few years. These technologies enable the education sector access to huge chunks of data pertaining to learning & teaching practices.



To gain rich insights from this data, learning analytics tools are gaining high traction in the education sector. Education analytics solutions are helping the education sector take data-driven decisions that stimulate effective transformation in students. These tools help educators in understanding the core areas of improvement in students. Data-driven decisions are used to design personalized lessons that address the different needs of the students.



These tools are witnessing a broad set of applications in the enterprise sector as well, wherein business leaders are investing in modern foundational technologies. These tools retrieve real-time data regarding production facilities, supply chains, customers, and various core operations that would help organizations achieve their strategic goals. Furthermore, these tools also support personalized training for the employees, which help in determining key performance indicators (KPIs), as well as enable a higher Returns on Investment (RoI) through modernized learning & development (L&D) techniques.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In terms of type, the prescriptive segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 20% over the forecast period

In terms of end-use, academics sector is expected to grow at a significant rate over the next six years, owing to the rising concerns of educational institutions regarding student retention, reducing attrition, and timely feedback

The enterprise end-use segment is likely to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increased awareness about the benefits of learning analytics in prioritizing educational programs that can lead to the desired outcomes

In terms of component, the services segment is poised for high growth in the near future owing to increasing adoption of education analytics solutions in academic institutes as well as enterprises for support & maintenance

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018. It is anticipated to retain its hold on the education and learning analytics market over the forecast period

Some of the key players in the market are Blackboard Inc., D2L Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle, Saba Software, Tableau Software, Inc., among others

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Education and Learning Analytics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.4.1. Technology Timeline

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from new entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.6.2. PEST Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

3.6.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.6.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.6.3.3. Licensing & Partnership

3.6.3.4. Technology Collaborations

3.6.3.5. Strategic Divestments



Chapter 4. Education and Learning Analytics Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

4.3. Vendor Landscape

4.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2. Key customers

4.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.4. Public Companies

4.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

4.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

4.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.4.3.1. Market Differentiators

4.4.3.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

4.5. Private Companies

4.5.1. List of key emerging companies /technology disruptors/innovators

4.5.2. Regional network map

4.5.3. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

4.5.4. Supplier Ranking



Chapter 5. Education and Learning Analytics Market: Analytics Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Product market share analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Type, 2014 to 2025

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following:



Chapter 6. Education and Learning Analytics Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Deployment market share analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Deployment, 2014 to 2025

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following,



Chapter 7. Education and Learning Analytics Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Component market share analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Component, 2014 to 2025

7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following:



Chapter 8. Education and Learning Analytics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Definitions & Scope

8.2. End-use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

8.3. Segment Dashboard

8.4. Education and Learning Analytics Market, by End-use, 2014 to 2025

8.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following,



Chapter 9. Education and Learning Analytics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis

9.1. Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

9.3. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2025:



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Alteryx, Inc.

10.2. Blackboard Inc.

10.3. D2L Corporation

10.4. IBM Corporation

10.5. Microsoft

10.6. MicroStrategy Incorporated

10.7. Oracle

10.8. Saba Software

10.9. Tableau Software

10.10. TestWe

10.11. Tibco Software, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4qm5h

