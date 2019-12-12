Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education And Learning Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), By Deployment, By Component, By End-Use, By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global education and learning analytics market size is expected to reach USD 49.12 billion by 2025, registering an estimated CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2025 according to this report.
eLearning technologies such as student information systems, mobile learning devices, and learning management systems (LMS) have gained prominence over the last few years. These technologies enable the education sector access to huge chunks of data pertaining to learning & teaching practices.
To gain rich insights from this data, learning analytics tools are gaining high traction in the education sector. Education analytics solutions are helping the education sector take data-driven decisions that stimulate effective transformation in students. These tools help educators in understanding the core areas of improvement in students. Data-driven decisions are used to design personalized lessons that address the different needs of the students.
These tools are witnessing a broad set of applications in the enterprise sector as well, wherein business leaders are investing in modern foundational technologies. These tools retrieve real-time data regarding production facilities, supply chains, customers, and various core operations that would help organizations achieve their strategic goals. Furthermore, these tools also support personalized training for the employees, which help in determining key performance indicators (KPIs), as well as enable a higher Returns on Investment (RoI) through modernized learning & development (L&D) techniques.
Further key findings from the study suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Education and Learning Analytics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Technology Overview
3.4.1. Technology Timeline
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6. Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.1.1. Supplier Power
3.6.1.2. Buyer Power
3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.1.4. Threat from new entrant
3.6.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.6.2. PEST Analysis
3.6.2.1. Political Landscape
3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape
3.6.2.3. Social Landscape
3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.6.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
3.6.3.1. Joint Ventures
3.6.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
3.6.3.3. Licensing & Partnership
3.6.3.4. Technology Collaborations
3.6.3.5. Strategic Divestments
Chapter 4. Education and Learning Analytics Market - Competitive Analysis
4.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
4.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
4.3. Vendor Landscape
4.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
4.3.2. Key customers
4.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2018
4.4. Public Companies
4.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)
4.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region
4.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
4.4.3.1. Market Differentiators
4.4.3.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
4.5. Private Companies
4.5.1. List of key emerging companies /technology disruptors/innovators
4.5.2. Regional network map
4.5.3. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)
4.5.4. Supplier Ranking
Chapter 5. Education and Learning Analytics Market: Analytics Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions & Scope
5.2. Product market share analysis, 2018 & 2025
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Type, 2014 to 2025
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following:
Chapter 6. Education and Learning Analytics Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions & Scope
6.2. Deployment market share analysis, 2018 & 2025
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Deployment, 2014 to 2025
6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following,
Chapter 7. Education and Learning Analytics Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Definitions & Scope
7.2. Component market share analysis, 2018 & 2025
7.3. Segment Dashboard
7.4. Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Component, 2014 to 2025
7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following:
Chapter 8. Education and Learning Analytics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Definitions & Scope
8.2. End-use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025
8.3. Segment Dashboard
8.4. Education and Learning Analytics Market, by End-use, 2014 to 2025
8.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following,
Chapter 9. Education and Learning Analytics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis
9.1. Regional Market Snapshot
9.2. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018
9.3. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2025:
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Alteryx, Inc.
10.2. Blackboard Inc.
10.3. D2L Corporation
10.4. IBM Corporation
10.5. Microsoft
10.6. MicroStrategy Incorporated
10.7. Oracle
10.8. Saba Software
10.9. Tableau Software
10.10. TestWe
10.11. Tibco Software, Inc.
