IDEX biometrics ASA held an Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 December 2019. 280,274,239 shares or 43% of the capital was represented at the meeting.

All resolutions were made as proposed in the notice of the meeting.

The EGM resolved to issue 64,574,593 shares in Tranche Two of the private placement disclosed on 18 November 2019. Following the tranche two capital increase, IDEX will have a share capital amounting to NOK 107,698,309.80 divided into 717,988,732 shares at NOK 0.15 nominal value per share.

