



Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) has signed the contract for Construction of Office and Residential Complex at Basanaviciaus Str. 10, Vilnius.

The cost of the contractual works amounts to EUR 18,5 mln Eur (VAT incl.). The total area of the buildings is 10,058.56 square meters. The project completion is scheduled for the autumn of 2021.

More information:

Managing Director

Dalius Gesevicius

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503