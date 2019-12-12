Press Release – Paris – 12/12/2019

On 11 December 2019, the Bouygues group was presented with the “Grand Prix FAS 2019” award for employee share ownership at the fifteenth FAS awards ceremony. The “Grand Prix FAS de l’Actionnariat Salarié” awards ceremony, organised by FAS (the French federation of employee and former employee shareholders associations) and its partners LHH-Altedia and Amundi, aims to recognise those French companies that contribute actively to the expansion of employee share ownership in France.

The award, handed to Bouygues by Pierre-André de Chalendar, Chairman and CEO of the Saint-Gobain group, is the top award amongst the seven given out by the jury. It is awarded to those companies offering their employees long-term and innovative share ownership arrangements.

Under the impetus of Francis Bouygues in 1969, the Bouygues group launched its first employee share ownership plan. For over 30 years, several different incentivising employee share ownership schemes have been offered to employees, such as profit sharing, company savings schemes and leveraged capital increases. As a result, employees are now the second biggest shareholder in the Group with 20.2% of the share capital and 26.7% of the voting rights1.

Following the ceremony, Martin Bouygues said: “Employee share ownership is in our blood. I’m delighted that the Group’s commitment in this area has been recognised and rewarded by this prestigious award. I’m proud of the fact that the Bouygues group is currently the CAC 40 company with the highest level of employee share ownership.”

FAS



FAS is the French federation of employee and former employee shareholders associations. Founded in 1993, this French not-for-profit organisation is strictly independent of companies, trade unions and political parties. Nearly all associations of employee and former employee shareholders, the Chairs of French mutual funds (FCPE) and qualified professionals in the domain are members. Its aim is to promote and expand employee share ownership in France.

ABOUT BOUYGUES



Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

PRESS CONTACT:

