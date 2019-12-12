Company announcement

The information presented in today´s Postimees article about Timo Houses OÜ is not correct.

Coop Pank explains that the amount of Coop Pank loan presented in article does not correspond to reality.

The loan issued to Timo Houses OÜ is syndicated loan with 2 lenders and Coop Pank ´s participation in the syndicated loan does not correspond to the amount that was presented in article.

Due to banking secrecy, Coop Pank cannot comment on the specific details of the loan, but we can confirm that Coop Pank values the collateral position to be good and hence does not forecast any loan losses.

